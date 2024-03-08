On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

Colon Cancer Awareness Month: Survivor urges screenings, early detection 

Mar 7, 2024, 5:55 PM | Updated: 5:59 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

SANDY – March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a chance to raise awareness of the number one cancer killer for men under 50, and number two for women under 50.

In 2021, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force lowered the recommended age for screening from 50 to 45 due to more cases on the rise among younger adults.

Mark Seguin, a husband and father of two boys, was 35 when he was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer.

Three years ago, he started having cramps on his right side.

“I didn’t think much of it,” Seguin said. “I just thought I ate something weird.”

But guessing it could be appendicitis, he went to the hospital, where he underwent different tests, including a colonoscopy.

“I woke up, and they’re like, ‘Oh, let me go get your wife,'” he said. “I didn’t put two and two together that there was bad news coming.”

Mark Seguin and family

Mark Seguin is a husband and father of two boys. He was 35 when he was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer. (Seguin family)

Doctors had discovered a tumor during Seguin’s colonoscopy – a unique case for a healthy, younger adult with no family history of colorectal cancer.

“I just kind of won the bad luck lottery,” he said.

Warning signs

Colon cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the U.S., according to the CDC.

“If you have a colon, you have a risk of colon cancer,” said Dr. Nathan Merriman, the medical director of gastroenterology and digestive health at Intermountain Health.

Dr. Merriman said besides having a family history of colorectal cancer, other risk factors include lack of physical activity, a poor diet, and smoking.

Warning signs of colon cancer may include:

  • Persistent or progressive abdominal pain
  • Changes in bowel movements, such as constipation or diarrhea
  • Blood in the stool
  • Unintentional weight loss

Prevention

Dr. Merriman said you can help lower your risk by staying active, drinking lots of water and eating healthy – including more vegetables and less processed meats.

“Don’t eat hot dogs, ever,” he said. “I don’t know that anyone knows exactly what’s in hot dogs.”

But of course, the key to early detection is regular screening beginning at age 45, or sooner if you have a family history of colon cancer. During a colonoscopy, the most effective screening method, a patient is sedated, and then a doctor uses a tiny camera to look inside the colon and remove any polyps, which are abnormal growths that can turn cancerous.

Dr. Merriman said patients shouldn’t be scared of a colonoscopy. “We really work hard to focus on the patient in the room to help watch all their vital signs, keep them safe, and keep them comfortable the whole time,” he said.

If a tumor is detected during a colonoscopy, surgery is then needed.

In Seguin’s case, almost 24 inches of his colon was removed. Three months of aggressive chemotherapy followed.

“In my head I’m like, ‘I’m young and healthy, I can do this.’ I don’t know that I was fully prepared for how impactful it was,” he said. “It was a really rough 12 weeks of going through that.”

Despite the challenges, Seguin is now cancer-free and able to do the things he loves, like snowboarding with his sons.

“Any time I can be outside is a good day,” he said.

He’s glad he decided to get help when he did – and has a warning for others. “Listen to your body while it’s whispering to you about a message, so you don’t have to deal with it when it’s screaming at you.”

Seguin’s younger sister got the message. She decided to get a colonoscopy, where they found pre-cancerous polyps and fortunately were able to remove them in time.

“I would go through this again to be sure that she didn’t have to go through it or anyone else did,” he said.

Intermountain Health is helping raise awareness with a unique campaign. Their “Let’s Get to the Bottom of Colon Cancer” giant inflatable colon tour is heading to various hospitals, clinics, and community centers in Utah and Idaho throughout the month. 

The next stop is at Intermountain Alta View Hospital in Sandy on Friday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Your Life Your Health

Comiske riding her stationary bike, something she does every morning....

Emma Benson

Strategies to lengthen your life

The CDC says, on average, women tend to live 5-7 years longer than men because men have a higher rate of cardiovascular disease, but there are simple, healthy ways to increase your life expectancy.

7 days ago

Chris and Aimee Tyler, speaking about their experience with Chris's pancreatic cancer diagnosis....

Emma Benson

‘Cancer can affect anybody’: Utah couple processes pancreatic cancer diagnosis

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. and often goes undetected until it's advanced. One Utah County man is fighting for more time with his loved ones.

14 days ago

Ruth Norton uses the ArthroFit gym to help senior patients prevent, prepare for and recover from su...

Emma Benson

Intermountain program helps seniors fight joint pain, recover from surgery

Ruth Norton has had her fair share of health challenges, including double-knee surgery, open-heart surgery, and breast cancer. 

21 days ago

...

Emma Benson

‘The place we love isn’t healthy’: Millcreek couple weighs decision of moving due to poor air quality

No one is immune to the dangers of air pollution. What if you had to choose between staying in Utah while risking a premature death, or leaving behind family, your career, and your roots to move somewhere new for the sake of your health? One Millcreek couple is facing that exact scenario. #yourlifeyourhealth

28 days ago

Jayde St. Clair (left) with her newborn child being held by her husband....

Emma Benson

How childbirth education classes can help moms prepare for labor

Intermountain Health is offering prenatal courses for parents that cover everything from pregnancy to labor and delivery to postpartum care.

1 month ago

Steve Adams on dialysis...

Emma Benson

Are you at risk for kidney disease? 

Steve Adams is not afraid of making friends, even at the dialysis center. 

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Colon Cancer Awareness Month: Survivor urges screenings, early detection 