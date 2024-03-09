On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

How to deal with the health effects of Daylight Savings Time

Mar 8, 2024, 7:24 PM

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s that time of year again – we “spring forward” and spend some time feeling jet-lagged. Daylight saving time begins on Sunday, March 10 at 2 a.m. – pushing the clocks forward an hour and consequently for us, losing an hour of sleep.

“You’re misaligned between your internal clock and external environment,” said. Dr. Kelly Baron, director of the Behavioral Sleep Program at University of Utah Health.

Research shows the days following the start of daylight saving time lead to an increase in car crashes – a reminder to be more alert while on the roads – and heart attacks.

“It puts stress on the heart and arteries from that loss of sleep,” Dr. Baron said.

So, how you help your body adapt to the time change more easily?

Dr. Baron said getting sunlight and moving around helps, but the best way to prepare is by adjusting your sleep schedule gradually.

“Go to bed 15 minutes earlier and then also try not to sleep in too much over the weekend,” she said. “That should make it a little easier on Monday morning.”

We all know that not getting enough sleep has health consequences, but did you know that oversleeping has negative health effects as well? Sleeping too much can increase your risk for diabetes, heart disease, and depression.

“Sleeping in does not erase what happened during the week, in fact it can kind of makes things worse, because it throws off your week,” Dr. Baron said. “Having a regular schedule seven days a week is really the best thing you can do.”

The recommended amount of sleep for adults is 7-9 hours and 8-10 hours for teenagers.

You can improve your quality of sleep at night by not eating a full meal too close to bedtime, having a relaxing routine, and creating a good sleep environment.

“Have it quiet, comfortable, dark, free from distraction,” Dr. Baron said. “Have a media-free zone.”

If you find yourself having a hard time adjusting to the time change, it’s all right to take a short nap. But aim to keep it under 30 minutes and during mid-morning or mid to early afternoon – napping too late, like after 5 p.m., can disrupt your sleep rhythm.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Nicholas Rossi appearing in Provo court by video call....

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Nicholas Rossi wants Utah jail to call him by his alias

On Friday, Nicholas Rossi asked a judge to order the jail to call him Arthur Knight, a name prosecutors say is one of his several aliases.

52 minutes ago

Cherry and Zachary Stewart were closing in on the end of a six-year process to adopt children in Ha...

Alex Cabrero

Utah couple struggles to bring adopted children home from Haiti amid state of emergency

A Utah couple was about to end a six-year process to adopt children in Haiti, when the country started seeing violence so dangerous that it declared a state of emergency.

3 hours ago

Gunlock waterfalls visitor...

Shara Park

Visitors warned about new underwater dangers at Gunlock waterfalls

The incredible images of the water spilling over Gunlock Reservoir are already coming in.

3 hours ago

An Airman monitors an F-35A Lightning II during a hot pit refuel at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, duri...

Alexander Campbell

Hill Air Force Base fighters to fly at night in March and April

Beginning Monday, Hill Air Force Base will conduct night-flight operations through March and April.

4 hours ago

two flags against a blue sky...

Lindsay Aerts

Massive new flag to be displayed and become official on Utah State Flag Day Saturday

Utah State Flag Day is March 9, and for some, it will be extra special this year.

4 hours ago

lights on top of a police vehicle in the dark...

Mary Culbertson

12-year-old girl leads police on I-15 car chase

A 12-year-old was detained after leading police on a car chase on I-15 in a car she stole from her mother, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

How to deal with the health effects of Daylight Savings Time