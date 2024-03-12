On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

SLC Airport says fix ‘temporary’ after tunnel floods between concourses

Mar 11, 2024, 11:08 PM | Updated: 11:15 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City International Airport is trying to figure out how a river of water seeped into the airport tunnel, creating chaos for travelers. The tunnel closed down for about three hours during the ordeal, and while it is back open, the airport says the fix is only for now.

Kevin Munro, who lives in Tooele, said he was sitting in the tunnel before his flight Monday afternoon to get some work done. An employee came up to him and alerted him to the leak — and that he’d need to move.

“I look down the hall, and there’s water the entire distance of the hall almost all the way,” Munro said. “It was crazy. Water is coming out of the ground.”

The sudden stream of water, which Munro said “didn’t smell the greatest,” joined travelers during their tunnel trek to the B gates.

Water fills the tunnel between Concourses A and B at Salt Lake International Monday (SLC International Airport)

Munro said it caused “quite a little bit of a fiasco” as people tried to avoid it, and he was worried about making his flight.

“That was my concern, was I want to get to the gate because I don’t want to get stuck on the other side of this flood,” he said.

Nancy Volmer, spokesperson for Salt Lake City International Airport, described how workers quickly funneled passengers through a utility corridor to the side of the tunnel, which is normally closed to the public.

Passengers walk through a utility tunnel to reach the B gates (SLC International Airport)

They also shuttled passengers between concourses, which one passenger reported created long lines.

Volmer says they’ve seen problems before, because the airport is built on a lakebed and construction crews had to remove water to dig down.

“What we see is a little bit of water leakage through the walls, so we always address that very quickly,” she said. “We have never had a leak to this extent.”

Crews diverted the water and about three hours later, the tunnel re-opened to travelers. But Volmer said the fix is only temporary.

“We will be looking further into what caused the leak and see how we can have a more permanent fix so this doesn’t happen again,” she said.

Volmer mentioned how the second tunnel between the two concourses is opening in October, which will give the airport a backup route should this happen again.

Munro made it to his flight, and on his layover was still thinking about that strange, slippery situation.

“It was pretty surprising,” he said, “to see that much water just coming out of the ground in the tunnel there.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt helps Utah couple stuck paying for car rental crash damage they didn’t cause

When a Sandy couple’s travel insurance refused to reimburse them for rental car damage caused by another driver due to a paperwork switch, they decided to Get Gephardt.

30 minutes ago

(KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Sandy police urge drivers to slow down after high-speed traffic stops near Alta High School

Police were urging caution Monday after an officer made three recent traffic stops at high speeds on the road next to Alta High School.

48 minutes ago

A "For rent" sign at a property in the Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (Scott G. Winterton,...

Daniel Woodruff

What’s next after multiple pro-renter bills fall short at Utah Legislature

Renters’ advocates are calling for change after the Utah Legislature opted not to pass a number of bills aimed at helping tenants.

1 hour ago

(Nancy Volmer, Salt Lake City International Airport)...

Amie Schaeffer, KSL NewsRadio

Water leak impacting travelers at Salt Lake City International Airport

The Salt Lake City International Airport is reporting a water leak. The tunnel that connects the A and B concourses is flooded.

3 hours ago

Photo: The Hoth...

Lindsay Aerts

Salt Lake City prepares for Olympics Future Host Commission visit

As part of the final steps for Utah to secure the bid to host the 2034 games, a key group of Olympic officials will visit Salt Lake City next month.

5 hours ago

The Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints....

Dan Rascon

‘I stand in awe’: Church leaders prepare to rededicate historic Manti Utah Temple

The historic Manti Utah Temple is just days away from opening to the public after a two-and-a-half-year renovation.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

SLC Airport says fix ‘temporary’ after tunnel floods between concourses