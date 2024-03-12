On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

21 years since Elizabeth Smart was found, she celebrates bill passed on sexual abuse prevention in Utah

Mar 12, 2024, 12:50 PM

Elizabeth Smart and her family....

Elizabeth Smart and her family.

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Tuesday, March 12 marks 21 years since Elizabeth Smart was found.

Smart was kidnapped from her Salt Lake City home as a 14-year-old girl on June 5, 2002. She was missing for nine months until she was found by police in Sandy, Utah on March 12, 2003.

Smart reflected on her rescue in a post on her social media stating “I believe in miracles.” Sharing photos of her family, her marriage, a marathon she participated in, and other life milestones, she shared: “When I was kidnapped I thought I’d never finish school, go to college, fall in love, get married, or have a family. I thought every dream I had for myself was stolen. For me today is a celebration of all of the happy moments of my life, and a reminder to never give up.”

Now, Smart advocates for programs to help other victims of sexual assault. The Elizabeth Smart Foundation’s social media bio states, “Bringing hope and ending the victimization and exploitation of sexual assault through education, healing, and advocacy.”

Most recently, Smart worked with the Policy Project, Saprea Organization, and Prevent Child Abuse Utah to highlight the importance of child sexual abuse prevention through education.

The organizations advocated for the passage of SB 205, a bill on child sexual abuse prevention.

“I was able to work with the Policy Project with a number of other incredible organizations that have worked to develop this education make sure that it truly is age appropriate and we invite you to learn to take the education for yourself so you know exactly what your children are taking,” Smart said in a video on social media.

The bill passed unanimously in its final vote in the Utah legislature, requiring sexual abuse prevention to be taught in age-appropriate ways in elementary schools across the state.

“This is so important because this education isn’t just for the moment, this is for life; because right now, one in seven children is being sexually abused in Utah. And guess what? The statistics don’t get any better as you get older,” Smart said. “If you’re a female and you go to college, you are two times more likely to be sexually assaulted or raped than you are to be robbed on campus. As you get older, guess what, the national average, the national statistic, is one in five women is sexually abused. In Utah, it’s one in three. We can do better. We have to do better and this is the first step to doing better.”

Smart explained this type of prevention should be a continual conversation and implemented as part of other general safety education.

“If we don’t, our statistics are never going to change and we’re still going to continue to see such high numbers of victims,” she said.

The bill outlines the age-appropriate material would include instruction on: the responsibility of adults for safety of children, how to recognize uncomfortable inner feelings, how to say no and leave an uncomfortable situation, how to set clear boundaries and the importance of discussing uncomfortable situations and other trusted adults.

The material would not include materials that invite or allows students to share personal experiences about abuse during instruction, teaches instruction regarding consent, or includes sexually explicit language or depictions.

The bill would go into effect in in July – and would be implemented in the coming school year.

“I am so proud to have been a part of this to be able to support these other incredible organizations fighting to get this legislation passed,” she said. “It has been a journey and is an absolute triumph today.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A crash near Deer Creek Reservoir closed multiple lanes of US 189. (Utah Department of Transportati...

Mary Culbertson

Wasatch County crash partially closes US 189 at Deer Creek Reservoir

A crash near Deer Creek Reservoir closed multiple lanes of US 189.

15 minutes ago

Power lines...

Amy Joi O'Donoghue

Utah expected to have cheapest electricity rates in the nation this year

An analysis of state-by-state data collected by the federal government projects Utah will have the lowest electricity rates in the country this year, with the annual costs estimated to be $1,047.27.

22 minutes ago

The U.S. General Services Administration visited Utah, announcing the project to restore Frank E. M...

Karah Brackin

Biden admin announces spending initiative will fund restoration of historic Utah courthouse

The White House announced a spending initiative will come to Utah at the Frank E. Moss U.S. Courthouse, by restoring the building and improving its sustainability and emissions.

1 hour ago

Weber County Animal Services animal control officers helping the dog out of the old grain storage b...

Michael Houck

Dog rescued from wet, garbage filled grain storage bin

A lost dog was reunited with her owner after being found in an old grain storage bin by animal control officers. 

2 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Tamara Vaifanua

Educator to be awarded Utah Governor’s Medal for Science and Technology

A Utah educator is being recognized for offering STEM programs to students from all backgrounds.

2 hours ago

Volunteer Kristin Purdy wrangles a gray-crowned rosy finch from a trap near Powder Mountain, Thursd...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Scientists flock to Utah resort to catch one of North America’s least studied birds

EDEN, Weber County — As snow fell hard and heavy on the Wasatch Mountains, six wildlife scientists from the Department of Wildlife Resources crouched in the vestibule of a Powder Mountain condo Thursday, watching and waiting for an elusive species of alpine finch to wander into their trap. Clark’s nutcrackers called from the aspen grove […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

21 years since Elizabeth Smart was found, she celebrates bill passed on sexual abuse prevention in Utah