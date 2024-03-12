On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utahns grapple with higher prices as inflation ticks up

Mar 12, 2024, 5:00 PM

Fuel Prices have been ticking up lately, leading to a squeeze in people's wallets. (Stuart Johnson,...

Fuel Prices have been ticking up lately, leading to a squeeze in people's wallets. (Stuart Johnson, KSL TV)

(Stuart Johnson, KSL TV)

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


Daniel Woodruff

SALT LAKE CITY — Tough news for our wallets.

A new report shows inflation ticked up last month. Higher prices are hitting Utahns who are already struggling to make ends meet.

These latest numbers are leading to questions about how long it will take to see some real relief.

For Aimee McDonald, who stopped Tuesday afternoon to fuel up in Lehi, it’s easy to see prices are climbing.

“They’re awful,” McDonald said, noting she buys gas at least twice a week. “I drive a lot for work.”

The average price for a gallon of gas is up 50 cents in the last month in Utah, according to AAA. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a spike in gas prices is fueling the latest inflation numbers.

February’s prices were higher than January’s, especially in housing and gasoline, according to the BLS report. Compared to the same time last year, inflation is up 3.2%.

“It shows that inflation continues. It’s definitely down from where it had been in recent years, but we’re also not back to what we would be considered a normal level of inflation,” said Phil Dean, chief economist at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah. “This month actually ticked up a little bit.”

Phil Dean talks to KSL TV about the BLS inflation report that was recently released. (Stuart Johnson, KSL TV)

Phil Dean talks to KSL TV about the BLS inflation report that was recently released. (Stuart Johnson, KSL TV)

According to Dean, this latest report could lead the Federal Reserve to tiptoe on cutting interest rates – something consumers have been waiting for as they hope to save money on car loans, credit cards, and mortgages.

“I think it’s going to be a slow process of those rates coming down instead of quick adjustments,” said Dean.

It’s not just gasoline, McDonald said she pays more across the board.

“Everything,” she said. “Everything’s more.”

As a mom of three kids, it’s tough. She just traded in her older, bigger vehicle for a more economical one. That helps – sort of. But it still adds up.

“Guess you need to work three jobs now,” McDonald said. “I don’t know.”

Besides gas and housing, other notable price increases came in airfare, car insurance, clothing, and recreation, according to the BLS report.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

More snow and high winds are expected across Utah...

Cary Schwanitz

Weather Alert: Snow, high winds returning to Utah

The National Weather Service said we are in for a one-two weather punch including snow and high winds along Utah this week.

7 minutes ago

FILE (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)...

Alexander Campbell

DOJ says Utah Dept. of Corrections discriminated against transgender inmate

A Department of Justice review of the Utah Department of Corrections announced its findings.

23 minutes ago

FILE: Former Utah Jazz John Stockton reacts during a 76-70 Wichita State win over the Gonzaga Bulld...

Michael Houck

Jazz star John Stockton uses Washington medical director about COVID misinformation policy

Former Utah Jazz superstar John Stockton has filed a federal lawsuit against Washington officials on First Amendment violations, arguing the state's policy of COVID-19 misinformation is unconstitutional.

26 minutes ago

...

Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio

First Alpine School District split meeting happening tonight

Tonight, Alpine School District and MGT Consulting will hold the first meeting to present potential reconfigurations for, or ways to split, the school district.

1 hour ago

handcuffs in front of a gavel...

Michael Houck

Montana man admits assaulting woman on Utah flight

A man has admitted to assaulting another passenger while on a flight from Salt Lake City to Montana.

3 hours ago

A semitruck crash near Deer Creek Reservoir closed multiple lanes of US 189. (Sgt. Cameron Roden, U...

Mary Culbertson

Semitruck rollover crash injures 1, closes US 189 at Deer Creek Reservoir

A semitruck crash near Deer Creek Reservoir closed multiple lanes of US 189.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utahns grapple with higher prices as inflation ticks up