On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Eagle Mountain residents baffled by dozens of dead birds falling from neighborhood trees

Mar 13, 2024, 7:27 AM

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


KSLTV.com

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Residents are trying to figure out a mystery that keeps landing in their yards. Dozens of birds are falling dead from trees in Eagle Mountain, with no apparent rhyme or reason as to why.

Near the corner of Raven Way and Osprey Way, Kelly Mackert enjoys bird-watching in her backyard. A bird bath hangs from a pine tree, where from the thick of the branches, the songs of winged neighbors chirp every few minutes.

“There’s so many different kinds of birds,” she said, saying she’s seen eagles, hawks, finches, doves, starlings and sparrows.

But Mackert has not been impressed by the birds she’s been seeing the past couple of days. It appears that the small birds living in her two backyard trees are suddenly dying and dropping to the ground.

It made Mackert think something was wrong.

“It’s really strange, right? To see nine birds just dead in your backyard all at the same time,” she expressed.

Well, make that 10 dead birds. She discovered another one on Tuesday underneath one of her trees.

Kelly originally discovered nine dead birds in the span of 24 hours in her backyard (Photo: Kelly Mackert)

Several blocks up on Falcon Lane, Lacey Hatch’s husband has collected a dozen from their front yard tree in the past couple of days.

“He literally was just grabbing the branches and knocking them out,” Hatch explained. “You could just see them dead, plain as day. It was crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

For Hatch, it wasn’t just a perplexing sight. She also worried the birds were a hazard to pets and kids.

“It’s some kind of a horror story, like, is this a warning of some sort? What’s going on?” She asked. “But ultimately… are they being poisoned? What’s killing them? Because there’s no injury to them at all.”

The women said another neighbor discovered a dead bird in her yard, and that someone else said he found dead birds in the area as well.

Mackert called the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and said they told her to dispose of the birds.

The DWR told KSL TV the birds are starlings and that they are an invasive, non-native bird. Because of that, the DWR explained that it doesn’t manage them, and the birds aren’t under any protection.

The DWR said the birds are starlings, which aren’t managed or protected. (KSL TV)

Wildlife managers said it’s hard to say if this is some sort of disease or otherwise. The recommendation is to get rid of the dead bird bodies and to keep pets away from them.

DWR officials said they have received one report of the dead birds. Eagle Mountain city officials said they have received no reports or complaints of bird carcasses.

Mackert is now constantly on yard patrol.

“I don’t even want to stand under the tree, because I feel like something might fall on me,” she said, ducking under the tree branches and nervously looking up.

She threw away the birds she’s found so far and said she’s worried that her dogs could get into any more that drop down and get sick.

Mackert will keep bird-watching, for the wrong reasons.

“It’s sad,” she said. “It’s a lot to see that many dead birds.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

paper work showing charges...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Thieves fraudulently billing Medicare for catheters on behalf of Utahns

Medicare paid out thousands of dollars for a medical device on behalf of a Utahn that never ordered it, let alone received it.

11 hours ago

Man sits between Utah's historic flag and U.S. flag...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Cox fields questions on elected officials transparency, immigration during town hall

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox hosted a virtual town hall Tuesday night, answering questions about government transparency and assuaging concerns about Utah being a "sanctuary state" for illegal immigration.

12 hours ago

FILE — The 2024 Sundance Film Festival is in Park City and Salt Lake City Jan. 18 - 28. (Sundanc...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

2 Sundance theaters in Park City area in limbo after bankruptcy

The only two commercial movie theaters near Park City, which are regular screening locations for the Sundance Film Festival, are in danger of closing after the company filed for bankruptcy.

13 hours ago

Handcuffs...

Alexander Campbell

Traffic stop ends with millions in drugs seized

A routine traffic stop turned into a multi-million dollar bust on Saturday

14 hours ago

University of Utah researchers searching the sands and waters of the Great Salt lake for samples....

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Finding nematodes: New species in Great Salt Lake changes its known ecosystem

Utah researchers say finding a new species in the Great Salt Lake is "transformative," leading to new questions about the lake's ecosystem they hope to answer.

15 hours ago

Diamond Ranch Academy...

Mike Anderson

Application filed to reopen Diamond Ranch Academy under new name

A father who lost his daughter under the care of Diamond Ranch Academy boarding school for troubled teens, is concerned it could happen again as efforts are underway to reopen the school under a new name.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Eagle Mountain residents baffled by dozens of dead birds falling from neighborhood trees