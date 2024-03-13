On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah business works to catch the attention of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Mar 13, 2024, 12:43 PM

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah brand is hoping to catch the attention of one of America’s most iconic couples – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Thread Wallets, started by a Provo couple, has been working on custom designs for the couple.

In a KSL-TV exclusive,  the couple shared how they hope this idea makes its way into football next season.

“My wheels were just turning, like, what’s one of the coolest craziest things we could do right now, and it was to get our products into the hands of Taylor Swift,” said McKenzie Bauer, co-founder of Thread Wallets.

For Bauer, it has taken 10 years of building the brand to get to this point.

Next step for Bauer, go on Etsy, buy several vintage Chiefs jerseys, find a Utah seamstress, and track down the right connections to help bring her idea to life.

“One of the connections was someone that could help get the product to Travis Kelce and Pat Mahomes, so we designed the product,” Bauer said.

In an effort to get the bags to Kansas City before the end of the football season, Bauer and her husband booked a same-day ticket to deliver the bags in Kansas City.

“Flew out there with bags in tow. We went to this person’s house who said he could get them into the locker room of Travis Kelce, or the lockers of Travis Kelce and Pat Mahomes,” Bauer said.

The next day, Bauer received a message that the bags had been delivered to their lockers.

One problem, however

The kicker?

They do not know at this point if they got the bags.

But, as a little luck would have it, through the process, they got in touch with Travis Kelce’s brother’ — Jason Kelce

They are currently working on sending him and his whole family custom bags of the Philadelphia Eagles.

For Donna Kelce, Travis and Jason’s mom, they have designed custom bags sporting half Chiefs and half Eagles.

“We got one in there for Travis and Taylor, and we’re hoping we can make this come to fruition some way,” Bauer said.

Their hope is Swift and the entire Kelce family sport a little something from Utah.

“Fingers crossed that next season we see one of our bags on the Kelce family. I mean, they’re like royals right now in America. Like, the Kelces and Taylor Swift, so America’s royal family, we’re hoping they are wearing our product next season,” Bauer said.

Bauer said they are going to pick up the Eagles bags to send to Jason Kelce and his family.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott gives away gas cards and bro hugs ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

It's Wednesday, and it's the Wednesday before St. Patrick's Day, which means Casey Scott was dressed up to give away some $50 gas cards!

10 minutes ago

Consulting firm seeks feedback at public meetings on potential Alpine School District split options...

Andrew Adams

Consulting firm seeks feedback at public meetings this week on potential Alpine School District split options

As the Alpine School District mulls a potential split that could create one or two additional districts, a district-hired consultant briefed the public on six different potential options.

2 hours ago

cuffs hang on a pipe against a wall...

Eliza Pace

School employee arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing student

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a minor she met at the high school where she was employed. 

3 hours ago

Tons of birds are falling dead from trees in Eagle Mountain, with no apparent rhyme or reason as to...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Eagle Mountain residents baffled by dozens of dead birds falling from neighborhood trees

Dozens of birds are falling dead from trees in Eagle Mountain, with no apparent rhyme or reason as to why.

7 hours ago

paper work showing charges...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Thieves fraudulently billing Medicare for catheters on behalf of Utahns

Medicare paid out thousands of dollars for a medical device on behalf of a Utahn that never ordered it, let alone received it.

15 hours ago

Man sits between Utah's historic flag and U.S. flag...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Cox fields questions on elected officials transparency, immigration during town hall

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox hosted a virtual town hall Tuesday night, answering questions about government transparency and assuaging concerns about Utah being a "sanctuary state" for illegal immigration.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah business works to catch the attention of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce