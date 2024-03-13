Utah business works to catch the attention of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah brand is hoping to catch the attention of one of America’s most iconic couples – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Thread Wallets, started by a Provo couple, has been working on custom designs for the couple.

In a KSL-TV exclusive, the couple shared how they hope this idea makes its way into football next season.

“My wheels were just turning, like, what’s one of the coolest craziest things we could do right now, and it was to get our products into the hands of Taylor Swift,” said McKenzie Bauer, co-founder of Thread Wallets.

For Bauer, it has taken 10 years of building the brand to get to this point.

Next step for Bauer, go on Etsy, buy several vintage Chiefs jerseys, find a Utah seamstress, and track down the right connections to help bring her idea to life.

“One of the connections was someone that could help get the product to Travis Kelce and Pat Mahomes, so we designed the product,” Bauer said.

In an effort to get the bags to Kansas City before the end of the football season, Bauer and her husband booked a same-day ticket to deliver the bags in Kansas City.

“Flew out there with bags in tow. We went to this person’s house who said he could get them into the locker room of Travis Kelce, or the lockers of Travis Kelce and Pat Mahomes,” Bauer said.

The next day, Bauer received a message that the bags had been delivered to their lockers.

One problem, however

The kicker?

They do not know at this point if they got the bags.

But, as a little luck would have it, through the process, they got in touch with Travis Kelce’s brother’ — Jason Kelce

They are currently working on sending him and his whole family custom bags of the Philadelphia Eagles.

For Donna Kelce, Travis and Jason’s mom, they have designed custom bags sporting half Chiefs and half Eagles.

“We got one in there for Travis and Taylor, and we’re hoping we can make this come to fruition some way,” Bauer said.

Their hope is Swift and the entire Kelce family sport a little something from Utah.

“Fingers crossed that next season we see one of our bags on the Kelce family. I mean, they’re like royals right now in America. Like, the Kelces and Taylor Swift, so America’s royal family, we’re hoping they are wearing our product next season,” Bauer said.

Bauer said they are going to pick up the Eagles bags to send to Jason Kelce and his family.