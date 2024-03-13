On the Site:
WEATHER ALERT: Potentially damaging winds
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Schools hope new Utah law will deter ‘swatting’ calls

Mar 13, 2024, 5:27 PM | Updated: 6:06 pm

Police maintain a presence after responding to false threats of shots fired at Ogden High School in...

Police maintain a presence after responding to false threats of shots fired at Ogden High School in Ogden on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Police agencies along the Wasatch Front and northern Utah responded to similar reports of school violence on Wednesday morning. Schools are reacting to a new law taking aim at people who falsely report school shootings. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


Daniel Woodruff

SALT LAKE CITY — Schools are reacting to a new law taking aim at people who falsely report school shootings.

Gov. Spencer Cox just signed into law HB14, which came after a slew of “swatting” cases in Utah last year that terrorized high schools across the state.

Supporters hope this will help deter those who would falsely report emergencies. But there are limits to what the new law can do.

Hoax calls of shooting threats to Utah schools came from out of the country

‘It was terrifying’

It was quiet at Ogden High School Wednesday afternoon just before classes let out.

Quiet is a good thing. Assistant principal Alma Palmer remembers this time last year when it was anything but.

“Honestly, it was terrifying,” Palmer said, remembering the day in March 2023 when someone reported a shooting at Ogden High, sending students and staff into a panic. “My heart just dropped to the floor.”

It turned out to be a hoax. Other Utah schools were also targeted. That led lawmakers to take aim at those who falsely report active shootings, often referred to as “swatting.”

“That was catastrophic,” said Sen. Don Ipson, R-St. George, who co-sponsored HB14. It increases penalties for swatters, making it a felony.

Students who do it, according to the law, have to be suspended or expelled.

“We are serious,” Ipson said, “and we will fight it.”

Will it be effective?

But this new law has limits. For example, those school threats in Utah last year were determined to have come from outside the United States.

“It’s going to be hard,” Ipson acknowledged, “but we’ve set the groundwork in place that if it happens in this state, we’re going to go after the people that do it.”

Fake calls, real consequences: The public safety impact of ‘swatting’

Jer Bates with Ogden School District said last year’s shooting scare was traumatic for students and teachers.

“Just because it was a hoax doesn’t mean that it wasn’t harmful,” Bates said.

He supports this new law. So does the assistant principal. Palmer hopes it causes would-be swatters to have second thoughts.

“I hope it’d make people think twice before they do something like that,” Palmer said.

Other school districts also praised the passage and signing of HB14.

“We believe those who threaten schools, even as part of a hoax or prank, should be held accountable for their actions and for all the trauma and lost learning that occurs as a result,” said Seth Sorensen, communications and community relations administrator at Nebo School District. “We appreciate the Legislature and Governor’s commitment to student and educator safety and well-being.”

The new law takes effect May 1.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

map of mountains with trails highlighted...

Larry D. Curtis

Utah man killed in Montana avalanche while skiing

A Utah man was killed in a Montana avalanche Tuesday during a skiing expedition.

59 minutes ago

a close up of a police light on top of a car...

Michael Houck

Man accused of giving two Utah runaways drugs and sexually assaulting one

A man is suspected of giving two runway girls meth and raping one while she was intoxicated, police say. 

1 hour ago

Fifteen-year-old Phoenix, making cupcakes at So Cupcake in Millcreek....

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: 15-year-old Phoenix loves to write, bake, and aspires to work in childcare

Fifteen-year-old Phoenix is looking for a family that will love her for who she is and will help with her career aspirations.

1 hour ago

A tree was uprooted in a major wind event in 2023...

Cary Schwanitz, KSL TV and Carter Williams, KSL.com

WEATHER ALERT: Utah braces for return of major wind

A winter storm that brought more snow to Utah Tuesday night has passed through Utah and will now be followed by a major blast of wind.

2 hours ago

St. George man paroled after serving murder sentence back behind bars for weapons charges...

Cary Schwanitz

St. George man on parole for murder sent back to prison for weapons possession

A St. George man out on parole after serving out his murder sentence has returned to prison for unlawful possession of weapons.

4 hours ago

...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott gives away gas cards and bro hugs ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

It's Wednesday, and it's the Wednesday before St. Patrick's Day, which means Casey Scott was dressed up to give away some $50 gas cards!

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Schools hope new Utah law will deter ‘swatting’ calls