LOCAL NEWS

Statewide Feed Utah food drive returns for third year

Mar 14, 2024, 1:13 PM

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE — This Saturday, one of the state’s biggest food drives returns for its third year.

The statewide Feed Utah food drive will help provide food to the estimated 317,000 Utahns who face hunger.

Ginette Bott, president and CEO of Utah Food Bank, said their shelves fill up quickly during the holiday season. But by the middle of March, many of the shelves are empty.

Bott said with communities all across the state pitching in, the push to fill shelves and pantries will hopefully last into the early summer months and help kids at the start of summer vacation.

“We need to make sure we’re taking care of that future generation … You are giving families and individuals in Utah meals for weeks and months to come,” Bott said.

The Utah Food Bank said one in 10 children is at risk of missing a meal every day.

Gov. Spencer Cox said as the population continues to grow, inflation continues climbing, resulting in more families faced with tough times. This food drive can help change that stat.

“It’s one of those things where you don’t wanna do it ‘til you do it,” Cox said.

He said the issue of food security hits home for many Utahns.

“When we think about kids, I think that’s when it gets real for all of us. As moms and dads, the idea of sending a child to bed hungry,” Cox said.

The governor said in volunteering and caring about your neighbor, you never know who in your community you may be helping.

Feed Utah door hangers have been going out leading up to Saturday. Utahns should leave any food donations outside their doors or by a mailbox, so volunteers can help pick up and get that food where it needs to go.

