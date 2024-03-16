On the Site:
Stadium of Fire contest
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘Bright and full of dreams’: Family remembers 17-year-old Reagan Fowler

Mar 15, 2024, 6:45 PM | Updated: 6:45 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

EAGLE MOUNTAIN – In a quiet neighborhood in Eagle Mountain, yellow ribbons and sunflowers line the street to honor a soul gone too soon.

“(Reagan) loved sunflowers, just how big and bright they were,” said Tyler Fowler. “Kind of a metaphor for her – big and bright and full of dreams.”

Yellow ribbons tied to the neighborhood showing support for the Fowler family after losing their daughter Reagan Fowler.

Yellow ribbons tied to the neighborhood showing support for the Fowler family after losing their daughter Reagan Fowler. (Emma Benson, KSL TV)

Tyler’s daughter, 17-year-old Reagan Fowler, died suddenly on Monday, leaving a big hole in their family and the community. Tyler was at work when he experienced a parent’s worst nightmare.

“I got a call from my wife and dropped everything and ran to the emergency room immediately,” he said. “The doctors did everything they could … and I got there just in time to see her kind of wrapping things up. So, we got to say goodbye to her.”

Reagan Fowler (left) in a family photo.

Reagan Fowler (left) in a family photo. (Courtesy: Fowler family)

Reagan Fowler was a junior at Cedar Valley High School. She loved flowers and interned at the floral department of a local grocery store, hoping to start her own floral shop one day. She was also an active member of her school’s Color Guard team.

“Her remarkable talent for connections and uplifting those around her remains a cherished part of our program,” her Color Guard Coach, JoAnn Cook, told KSL TV. “One of Reagan’s signature phrases, ‘You’re friends with me! You’re stuck, sign a contract,’ epitomizes her commitment to fostering bonds within our color guard program. Her infectious smile illuminated every room she entered, serving as a beacon of positivity for all who crossed her path.”

The Cedar Valley Color Guard has a competition tomorrow and will dedicate their performance to Reagan.

“That means the world to us,” Tyler Fowler said. “No matter where they end up, they’re tops in our books.”

Reagan Fowler with her Color Guard.

Reagan Fowler with her Color Guard. (Coutresy: @markymarkqw)

The community response, Tyler Fowler said, is a testament to who Reagan Fowler was.

“She gave. Sometimes at her own expense, but she always gave,” he said. “So give. It’s always better.”

The Fowler family is still waiting on autopsy results for the official cause of death.

A black and white photo of Reagan Fowler.

A black and white photo of Reagan Fowler. (Courtesy: Fowler family)

Funeral services for Reagan Fowler will be held tomorrow in Eagle Mountain. She will then be laid to rest in Idaho, where both of her parents are from.

If you’d like to help the family during this difficult time, there is a GoFundMe* page.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Sewage flood in basement...

Mike Anderson

Sewage floods North Ogden family basement. Who pays for it?

A North Ogden family is stuck with the bill after sewage flooded their basement.

2 hours ago

Hoover standing in court....

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Jury finds Matt Hoover guilty of murder of Provo police officer

An eight-person jury found Matt Frank Hoover guilty of aggravated murder on Friday.

3 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 23: Bad Bunny performs during a stop of the Most Wanted Tour at T-Mobi...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Bad Bunny sues alleged bootlegger over videos posted to YouTube from Salt Lake City show

Bad Bunny's performance last month in Salt Lake City is now at the center of a federal court case.

4 hours ago

Grand Co. Sheriff Department vehicle...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Colorado fugitive arrested after 40-mile chase in Utah

A Colorado fugitive was arrested in Utah on Thursday following a 40-mile chase with police that ended in a crash and a significant drug seizure.

4 hours ago

High-tech cell phones...

Tamara Vaifanua

Consider these high-tech gadgets when packing for spring break

Here are some high-tech devices you should consider packing for your spring break trip.

5 hours ago

Getro Joseph, a cellist from Haiti who is living in Utah as a student and is a member of the Utah S...

Shelby Lofton

Haitian man living in Utah describes violence impacting his friends, family

A Haitian cellist who plays for the Utah Symphony says gang violence has intensified in his home country, leading to neighborhood raids and limited food and water.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

‘Bright and full of dreams’: Family remembers 17-year-old Reagan Fowler