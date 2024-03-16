‘Bright and full of dreams’: Family remembers 17-year-old Reagan Fowler

EAGLE MOUNTAIN – In a quiet neighborhood in Eagle Mountain, yellow ribbons and sunflowers line the street to honor a soul gone too soon.

“(Reagan) loved sunflowers, just how big and bright they were,” said Tyler Fowler. “Kind of a metaphor for her – big and bright and full of dreams.”

Tyler’s daughter, 17-year-old Reagan Fowler, died suddenly on Monday, leaving a big hole in their family and the community. Tyler was at work when he experienced a parent’s worst nightmare.

“I got a call from my wife and dropped everything and ran to the emergency room immediately,” he said. “The doctors did everything they could … and I got there just in time to see her kind of wrapping things up. So, we got to say goodbye to her.”

Reagan Fowler was a junior at Cedar Valley High School. She loved flowers and interned at the floral department of a local grocery store, hoping to start her own floral shop one day. She was also an active member of her school’s Color Guard team.

“Her remarkable talent for connections and uplifting those around her remains a cherished part of our program,” her Color Guard Coach, JoAnn Cook, told KSL TV. “One of Reagan’s signature phrases, ‘You’re friends with me! You’re stuck, sign a contract,’ epitomizes her commitment to fostering bonds within our color guard program. Her infectious smile illuminated every room she entered, serving as a beacon of positivity for all who crossed her path.”

The Cedar Valley Color Guard has a competition tomorrow and will dedicate their performance to Reagan.

“That means the world to us,” Tyler Fowler said. “No matter where they end up, they’re tops in our books.”

The community response, Tyler Fowler said, is a testament to who Reagan Fowler was.

“She gave. Sometimes at her own expense, but she always gave,” he said. “So give. It’s always better.”

The Fowler family is still waiting on autopsy results for the official cause of death.

Funeral services for Reagan Fowler will be held tomorrow in Eagle Mountain. She will then be laid to rest in Idaho, where both of her parents are from.

If you’d like to help the family during this difficult time, there is a GoFundMe* page.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.