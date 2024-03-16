On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Police: Man breaks into Taylorsville home, touches child, then hides under bed

Mar 15, 2024, 9:34 PM

Handcuffs...

FILE (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE — After touching a 14-year-old child on the chest and hiding under a bed, a man was arrested and facing felony counts related to burglary and child voyeurism.

According to a police affidavit, Allen Vance Gardner, 31, broke into a house using a rear window in order to “commit voyeurism of minor children, by his own admission.”

After breaking into the building, Gardner “had physical contact with (a child). (Gardner said) this was an attempt to wake (them) up to get him a drink of water,” the document states.

Gardner was hidden under a bed, with six children in the room, all under the age of 14. By the time police arrived, he was gone.

In an interview with police, he explained that “he did this because he does not like his group home and does not want to live there anymore,” according to the document.

Gardner has previously been charged with first-degree felony forcible sodomy in July 2021 in Uintah County. However, that charge was dismissed without prejudice in June 2022.

Gardner is booked at the Salt Lake County Jail on one count of burglary, a third-degree felony, and six counts of voyeurism against a child under the age of 14, a third-degree felony.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The battery exploding in Kendall's pants while he was walking around the arcade....

Andrew Adams

Man warns about e-cigarette battery risk after pocket explosion in Ogden arcade

A man is warning others about the risks of e-cigarette batteries after a spare exploded in his pocket and burned his leg.

48 minutes ago

cuffs hang on a pipe against a wall...

Alexander Campbell

Three Florida residents arrested after a string of thefts in Utah County

Three Florida residents were arrested in American Fork on Thursday, following an extensive fraud investigation by American Fork police.

2 hours ago

Reagan Fowler was active at Cedar Valley High School, including as a member of the color guard team...

Emma Benson

‘Bright and full of dreams’: Family remembers 17-year-old Reagan Fowler

The family of a 17-year-old who suddenly died this week - is sharing her story, as they recall what what happened that day and reflect back on their daughter's life.

4 hours ago

Sewage flood in basement...

Mike Anderson

Sewage floods North Ogden family basement. Who pays for it?

A North Ogden family is stuck with the bill after sewage flooded their basement.

5 hours ago

Hoover standing in court....

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Jury finds Matt Hoover guilty of murder of Provo police officer

An eight-person jury found Matt Frank Hoover guilty of aggravated murder on Friday.

6 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 23: Bad Bunny performs during a stop of the Most Wanted Tour at T-Mobi...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Bad Bunny sues alleged bootlegger over videos posted to YouTube from Salt Lake City show

Bad Bunny's performance last month in Salt Lake City is now at the center of a federal court case.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Police: Man breaks into Taylorsville home, touches child, then hides under bed