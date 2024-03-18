On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
CRIME

Ogden woman charged with making false reports about an active shooter

Mar 18, 2024, 3:49 PM

FILE: An Ogden woman is facing a felony charge accusing her of falsely reporting an active shooter at a South Jordan business, prompting a full police response. (KSL TV)

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SOUTH JORDAN — An Ogden woman is facing a felony charge accusing her of falsely reporting an active shooter at a South Jordan business, prompting a full police response.

Kristy Lynn Visser, 66, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with emergency reporting abuse, a third-degree felony.

On Sept. 25, Visser was in the parking lot of a business near 10300 South and 400 West when police say “she was found looking into vehicles” and was then kicked off of the property. In response, Visser went to another nearby business and told an employee at the front desk to call police because there was an active shooter, according to charging documents.

“Officers responded with their emergency lights and sirens,” the charges state.

They were met by Visser who allegedly claimed the shooter had run into a nearby building.

“Officers organized to apprehend what they thought at the time was an active shooter, and ran into several businesses asking employees if they heard/seen anything, and were told things were business as usual,” according to the charges.

After reviewing surveillance video, police said they determined “that there was never an active threat or person with a gun.”

Police learned that Visser had made two other similar false reports to emergency dispatchers that day, the charges say.

