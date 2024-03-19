On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah artist delivers portrait of teen killed in tubing accident to her family

Mar 18, 2024, 6:27 PM | Updated: 7:06 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


KSLTV.com

SANDY — A heartwarming delivery was made Monday from a Huntsville artist to a central Utah family who lost their daughter. 18-year-old Kirsten Beagley was killed in a tragic tubing accident two months ago this week.

Not a day or hour goes by that Janell and Kyle Beagley don’t think about their precious daughter.

“I break down and cry multiple times a day,” Janell Beagley, Kirsten’s mother, said.

“Internal pain that just hurts,” Kyle Beagley, Kirsten’s father said.

Kirsten was a beloved senior at Emery High School in Castle Dale and was tubing in January with a group of friends as part of their activity for the winter formal. The tube she was on overshot the landing and went out into the dry road where she suffered a fatal injury.

Utah family devastated after high school senior killed in tubing accident

On Monday, artist JR Johansen showed up at a family member’s home in Sandy to deliver a precious package.

“Hoping it will be a joyful, comforting experience for them,” Johansen told KSL TV as he walked up to the front door of the home. Monday was the first time the family met JR in person.

For the past seven years, Johansen has painted more than 175 portraits of missionaries who have died while serving. Last year he also painted all 19 children and two teachers killed in the Uvalde Texas school shooting that happened in May of 2022. He’s also been a part of other projects painting service men and women who have died while serving along with other youth whose lives were cut short.

He says he saw the story about Kirsten and was moved to share his gifts with the Beagley family who don’t live far from where he was born and raised.

“You mind if I just open it now?” Kyle Beagley asked.

Beagley family opens a portrait of their daughter who died in a tubing accident. (KSL TV) A portrait of Kirsten Beagley, who died in a tubing accident. Painted by JR Johansen.(KSL TV) Kirsten Beagley was 18 years old when she died in a tubing accident. (KSL TV)

“It’s beautiful. Thank you,” Kyle Beagley said as he became emotional. The whole family, which included Kirsten’s three siblings, paused with emotion and stared at the painting.

“It looks exactly like Kirsten. I love her smile,” 6-year-old Ky Beagley said. “I love her smile. I love her necklace. I love her hair and I love her eyes.”

“We are just so grateful for him for offering to do the portrait and it’s just an amazing gift,” Janell Beagley said. “I’ve always just loved her beautiful blue eyes, just felt that connection [in the painting].”

“Her eyes, the hair, her posture it’s just her, and we love it and we are just so grateful for it. Very meaningful,” Kyle Beagley said.

“It just makes her look alive,” Jannika, Kirsten’s older sister said.

“Her eyes are just gorgeous,” Clarissa, Kirsten’s younger sister said.

Johansen said he can never imagine what the family is going through, but as he paints the portrait he begins to feel a little bit of that pain.

“It’s a very emotional experience usually for me,” he said. “She was still a teenager and so talented and had such a bright future ahead.”

The family says this is a gift that will continue to bring comfort in the days and years ahead.

“I know I will look at it every day multiple times,” Janell Beagley said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A Weber County family is mourning the loss of a 28-year-old man killed in a wrong way crash early S...

Garna Mejia

Family griefs the loss of a man killed in Sunday’s wrong-way crash

A Weber County family is mourning the loss of a 28-year-old man killed in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning.

52 minutes ago

The motorcycle accident that happened near 350 South 200 East....

Michael Houck

Motorcyclist crash closes road in Salt Lake City

Police say a critical injury crash involving a motorcyclist has closed a road in downtown Salt Lake City.

1 hour ago

One of the pools in Heber Valley that residents say has been untenable for them....

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Midway residents say sewage pond stink is making them sick, prompting state health study

Wastewater lagoons near Midway have been worse in recent years, residents say, prompting a first-of-its-kind health department study as the district works to protect itself from litigation.

2 hours ago

A man was seriously injured and hospitalized after he was badly shocked by a power line in Box Elde...

Shara Park

Man seriously burned, shocked by power line in Box Elder County

A man was seriously injured and hospitalized after he was badly shocked by a power line in Box Elder County Monday.

2 hours ago

Taufer Park in central Salt Lake City, which has been a place of concern for nearby families....

Shelby Lofton

Taufer Park set to be cleaned up, renovated after years of complaints

A city park in Salt Lake City is getting a major makeover after years of reported issues that made the area feel unsafe.

3 hours ago

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then wrote a...

Mary Culbertson

Detectives: Kouri Richins’ mother had a romantic partner who also died of ‘suspicious overdose’ in 2006

New information reveals Kouri Richins' mother was involved in an eerily similar situation to her daughter in 2006.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah artist delivers portrait of teen killed in tubing accident to her family