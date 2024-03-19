On the Site:
Multiple people injured in stabbing and shooting outside Salt Lake funeral home

Mar 19, 2024, 2:02 PM | Updated: 3:46 pm

Three people were injured and another person is in custody following a stabbing near 400 East 100 S...

Three people were injured and another person is in custody following a stabbing near 400 East 100 South in Salt Lake City. (Carter Williams, KSL.com)

(Carter Williams, KSL.com)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE AND LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Six people are hospitalized following a stabbing and a shooting near 400 East 100 South in Salt Lake City, outside of a downtown funeral home.

A Salt Lake City Police Department spokesmen said the person who was shot is in critical condition while the others do not have life threatening injuries. The ages and identities of the injured are not known, but police said they do not have any information that anyone involved was a minor.

Witnesses called in a car leaving the area at a high rate of speed and police located and detained the car at 49 W. Broadway, a few blocks away. Inside the car were two people with minor injuries and the third person who has been detained for questioning. Police said they are currently trying to obtain a warrant to seize the gun inside the stopped car.

Four people outside the funeral home were injured in the confrontation that happened at approximately 1 p.m. There are no outstanding suspects and no danger to the community, according to police.

“There was some sort of fight that broke out that resulted in the stabbing and the subsequent shooting,” SLCPD spokesman Brent Weisberg said. He said there were an undetermined number people at the funeral home for an event, presumably a funeral, when the confrontation happened outside.

Police said the relationships between the injured are not yet clear. Both locations are crime scenes and are closed for investigators

“This is a very complex investigation,” Weisberg said. He said the crime scene is in two locations and extends for several blocks. Detectives from the gang unit, violent crime and robbery squad are assisting. Police are asking neighbors or witnesses who know more about Tuesday’s events to contact SLCPD.

Weisberg said the six people hospitalized will be questions as police try to unravel what happened. He also said SLCPD officers were called in mass to respond immediately to the situation. He said such calls are rare.

Multiple people were injured and at least one is in custody following a stabbing and shooting near 400 East 100 South in Salt Lake City. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

Weisberg said witnesses and people who heard Tuesday’s events are being taken to a location where police can learn what happened.

