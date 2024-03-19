UHP seeks information on road rage incident from earlier this month

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah High Patrol is seeking the public’s assistance on a road rage incident from earlier this month.

On March 10, an individual inside a dark-colored Dodge Ram 1500 vehicle shot at a blue Ford Mustang SUV, according to the UHP. The incident occurred on northbound Interstate 15 in Lehi near milepost 285 at 4:24 p.m.

If you have information regarding this case, you are asked to contact the UHP at 801-887-3800.