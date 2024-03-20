On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Two people, including local salon owner, arrested on suspicion of sharing child pornography

Mar 19, 2024, 9:23 PM | Updated: 9:37 pm

The Davis County Jail....

(FILE) - The Davis County Jail. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

LAYTON — Two Davis County residents were arrested on Monday and Tuesday after a months-long investigation showed images containing child sexual abuse material being sent between two accounts, according to a police affidavit.

On Nov. 29 2023, the Centerville Police Department was alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a Snapchat user possessing child sex abuse material, the document states.

During the months-long investigation, officers tracked down Kurt VanWagoner, 57, and Lindsay Cantwell, 40, both residents of Davis County, and built the case against them.

VanWagoner was said to have communicated with Cantwell primarily through Snapchat, where the pair would “comment on the images as they (were being shared),” according to the document.

As the investigation progressed, Centerville police discovered that Cantwell was the owner of a hair salon in Layton, where the Snapchat account associated with Cantwell “took nude photographs while at her workstation inside (Cantwell’s Salon),” the document states.

VanWagoner was arrested on Tuesday after returning from a business trip, according to the affidavit. In phone interviews, he “eventually admitted to knowing that he was viewing and sharing (child pornography) with other users on (social media).”

Cantwell was arrested on Monday, and “did not deny that the images were viewed by her or that she commented on them,” according to the affidavit.

Kurt VanWagoner was booked into the Davis County Jail on ten charges of aggravated sexual exploitation of a child, a first-degree felony.

Lindsay Cantwell was also booked into the Davis County Jail on ten charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Help Line at 1-801-736-4356 (English) or 1-801-924-0860 (Spanish). You can also call the Rape Recovery Center office line during office hours at 801-467-7282 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.

Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online: udvc.org. The statewide child abuse and neglect hotline is 1-855-323-DCFS (3237).

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

About a year ago, the KSL Investigators went under the hood of some "connected" smart cars to see w...

Matt Gephardt

Internet-connected cars may share driver info with insurance companies, what it means for premiums

some internet-connected vehicles are sharing our driving habits with our insurance companies

27 minutes ago

FILE — F35 (KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

New demo team commander shows off F-35 as Hill AFB prepares for Utah Air Show

Ahead of the Utah Air Show scheduled for the last weekend in June, the new commander of the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team showed off her plane’s capabilities Tuesday.

48 minutes ago

Taylorsville residents come together to grieve Alex Franco, who was shot over the weekend. (Ray Boo...

Debbie Worthen

Taylorsville residents grieve missing man shot over the weekend

Taylorsville residents are grieving Tuesday, following the death of Alex Franco, whose body was found in the West Desert.

2 hours ago

Jani Iwamoto talks to KSL TV about the potential changes to Salt Lake City's Japantown. (Greg Ander...

Lindsay Aerts

Japantown advocates push for preservation of downtown street amid NHL stadium plans

A little-known but impactful section of Salt Lake City's downtown is soon to be at the center of a new vision for the city.

4 hours ago

potato the beave...

Mike Anderson

Wildlife rehabilitation center relocating to smaller space with big need remaining

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah is getting into a smaller, temporary space

4 hours ago

a penguine swimming...

Shelby Lofton

Penguin Love: Gentoo penguin educational series is a success at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is launching a new educational series, involving gentoo penguins. And it's making a splash.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Two people, including local salon owner, arrested on suspicion of sharing child pornography