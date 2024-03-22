On the Site:
CRIME

Two in custody after fleeing from police and crashing into another vehicle

Mar 21, 2024, 8:40 PM

Police near 1300 E & Van Winkle searching for two suspects involved in a hit-and-run crash....

Police near 1300 E & Van Winkle searching for two suspects involved in a hit-and-run crash. (UDOT)

(UDOT)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

MILLCREEK — A man and a woman allegedly fled from a traffic stop in Cottonwood Heights and crashed into a bystander’s car while trying to avoid detainment Wednesday night.

Unified Police officer Quinn Wilkins said that 44-year-old Allan Joseph Katoa and 27-year-old Sierra Alexis Montgomery drove away from Cottonwood Heights police after officers attempted a traffic stop on them.

Wilkins said Cottonwood Heights police did not chase the suspects but issued an attempt to locate call for them. Another Cottonwood Heights officer located the vehicle near Van Winkle and 1300 East at approximately 10 p.m.


According to police, after the car was located, the suspects attempted to hide from police by turning off their headlights. When the suspects turned on their headlights, Wilkins said they attempted a spin maneuver and crashed into another car.

Wilkins said the two suspects fled their car after crashing, prompting police to set up containment to locate them. Eventually, the two were found hiding in the bushes nearby.

According to police, the victims hit by the suspects were not transported to the hospital, but the suspects were. Wilkins said both cars were totaled.

Wilkins did not say what Katoa and Montgomery were arrested for.

