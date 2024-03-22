Honduras man arrested for money laundering, drug charges in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK — A Honduran man was arrested on Thursday after being found with “distributable amounts” of cocaine and upwards of 30 pounds of fentanyl pills, according to police.

Gustavo Flores-Hernandez, 30, was taken into custody following a search warrant on Howick Street in Murray. During that search, officers located 30 pounds of fentanyl, “distributable amounts” of cocaine, and cash, according to a police affidavit.

A spokesman for American Fork Police Department could not indicate why the department served an arrest warrant outside of their jurisdiction.

The document also states that officers located a Honduran passport for Flores-Hernandez and that he is “in the United States illegally with no legitimate means of work.”

Gustavo Flores-Hernandez was booked into the Utah County Jail accused of two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a second-degree felony; one count of money laundering, a second-degree felony; and one count of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.