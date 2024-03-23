On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Springville High Latinos in Action hosts prom for people with special needs

Mar 23, 2024, 10:07 AM | Updated: 10:08 am

Two friends hug and smile on dance floor...

Lacy Knight hugs her best friend Sadie Teague on the dance floor (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


KSLTV.com

Springville— A Springville High School program hosted a special event Friday night for a group of people who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to go to prom this year.

Latinos in Action (LIA) put on an incredible evening for everyone who showed up to a ‘Night in Hollywood.’

Securing decorations in place, high school seniors Jaretzy Garcia and Kim Hernandez perfected every detail for a big night at the high school gym.

They strung steamers on stair railings and hung a sign on the window with glitter stars and the word “HOLLYWOOD” in big, gold letters.

“It’s a dream come true. It’s exciting. Emotions are everywhere,” Jaretzy said, of realizing the night she has spent months planning was finally here.

Two friends hang a paper "Hollywood" sign

Kim Hernandez and Jaretzy Garcia hang a sign welcoming people to the Night in Hollywood prom (KSL TV)

 

The Latinos in Action (LIA) program coordinated the entire prom for the United Angels Foundation, an organization that supports individuals who are raising people with disabilities, offering education, resources and community events.

“Their prom dance that they do every year got canceled,” Jaretzy explained.

She wanted to roll out the red carpet and give the Hollywood treatment to teens and young adults with special needs.
With everyone dressed in their best, one-by-one, prom goers walked in and walked down the red carpet, with students from LIA lining each side, cheering.

Lacy Knight and her best friend Sadie Teague came in together, basking in the spotlight.

“I was like walking out, I was like walking like this,” Lacy later explained in the hallway, pretending to hold up a microphone as she and Sadie waved to demonstrate their movie star moment. “Hi, everybody! Thank you!”

Both girls talked about their dresses and hair, and how they were looking forward to dancing and listening to music.

After stopping at the photo booth for pictures, they stepped into the gym and got down on the dance floor.

Jaretzy explained that she knew she wanted to do this event last year, well before finding out about the canceled United Angels Foundation prom.

She came up with the idea after what she experienced at her own prom.

“There were some kids with special needs that were there. Some kids decided to record them and post them online, make fun of them,” Jaretzy said. “So for me, it was very like, it melted my heart in a bad way.”

Not wanting students to feel judged or like they couldn’t be themselves, she asked her teacher last August if LIA could host a prom for individuals with special needs.

Young prom goers dressed up walking down a red carpet

Prom goers strutted down the red carpet to claps and cheers upon arriving at the dance (KSL TV)

 

LIA organizes other events usually focused on Hispanic Heritage Month, runs a tutoring program for elementary school students to learn Spanish, and offers translation at parent/teacher conferences for parents who aren’t English speaking.

In January, the serious prom planning began, and LIA reached out to United Angels Foundation. Then they found out that United Angels Foundation’s annual prom couldn’t happen this year, as they explained church venues from past years decided not to participate this year.

It became the perfect project for Latinos in Action. They found sponsors including Macey’s, Zurchers, Ream’s, and Smith’s.

Jaretzy’s 50 other LIA friends, including Kim Hernandez, were all in on helping with planning.

“Me as a Hispanic Latina, I feel like sometimes we feel left out in some activities,” Kim said.

She wanted the kids to feel loved and cared for.

“They need to be validated. They need to be seen,” Kim said. “Just like any other teenager, they deserve their prom. They deserve to feel included.”

Thinking of every detail, LIA created a space for parents to be able to watch a live feed of the dance in the cafeteria, as their kids boogeyed in the gym.

Sadie’s mom Kari Teague, who is also the United Angels Foundation program and events coordinator, popped into the dance floor every once in a while to take pictures and video, beaming as her daughter danced.

“As a mom, I’m so grateful for this opportunity for her that she can be with her peers and having fun, and not feeling like she’s being pushed to the side,” Teague said. “And as a United Angels Foundation person, I’m really excited to see all my teens and young adults there, that they are so happy to be here.”

On a big night, LIA hoped to create a safe space free of judgment, with people free to dance– everything that makes a perfect prom.

“I hope they feel happiness. I hope this makes their whole entire year,” Jaretzy said. “I hope they leave tonight thinking that this was the best night of their life.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The remains of the American Fork house after the explosion that rocked the neighborhood....

Andrew Adams

‘I think a house just blew up’: 911 calls document initial response to American Fork home explosion

Newly released 911 calls document the initial reaction and response to a home explosion Wednesday that left one woman dead.

12 hours ago

Iron County Sheriff's Office in Cedar City is pictured on Wednesday April 7, 2021. (Deseret News/Je...

Alexander Campbell

Two arrested in Iron County on drug, gun charges after abuse report alleges child drug use

Two were arrested in Cedar City on Thursday following an abuse report alleging that a child had close access to multiple types of drugs.

13 hours ago

The Orrin G. Hatch United States Courthouse in Salt Lake City (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)...

Alexander Campbell

After $600,000 lost in romance scam, a Utah grand jury delivers a conviction

A Georgia man was convicted in Salt Lake City for his connection to a scam costing Americans over half a million dollars on Friday.

13 hours ago

North Davis Jr. High robotics team...

Mike Anderson

Anonymous donation sends Utah junior high robotics team to world championship

A robotics team at North Davis Junior High is headed to the World Championship.

15 hours ago

Follow @bri_chavez...

Brianna Chavez

Halted adoption process leaves Utah woman stuck in Haiti

A Provo woman said she and several other American families living in Haiti are unable to come back to the United States due to a halted adoption process.

16 hours ago

Kevin Franke at the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department, speaking to police about his relationship ...

Shelby Lofton and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Where was Kevin Franke? Evidence in ‘8 Passengers’ abuse case reveals what he told police

Evidence released from the investigation into Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt gives a glimpse of Franke's now estranged husband's mindset after the two women were arrested.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Springville High Latinos in Action hosts prom for people with special needs