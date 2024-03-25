President Henry B. Eyring dedicates the Red Cliffs Utah Temple on Sunday

ST. GEORGE — President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the Red Cliffs Utah Temple on Sunday.

The dedication came roughly four years after construction on the temple began.

“You will find a joy in your service here that is available in no other way,” President Eyring said during the temple’s first of two dedicatory sessions on Sunday.

The Red Cliffs Utah Temple is the second temple in St. George. At 146 years old, the St. George Utah Temple is the oldest temple in the Church. It was rededicated in December.

Other Church leaders joining President Eyring at Sunday’s dedication were Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife Jennifer, Elder Kevin W. Pearson, Utah Area President, and his wife June, along with Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt of the Seventy and his wife, Alexis.

‘More of God’s presence’

During the dedicatory prayer, President Eyring blessed members of the church to feel more of God’s presence.

“May [the temple] be ever sacred to those who enter it and to all who look upon it,” he said. “Bless them to feel Thy presence and a sense of hope and a desire to draw closer to Thee and to Thy Son.”

The temple was first announced in 2018. It is one of 28 temples in operation, under construction or being renovated in Utah. The location of the temple was announced in 2019. An official rendering of the Red Cliffs Utah Temple was released in April 2019.

The three-story temple is roughly 96,277 square feet.