On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

New exhibit of Missouri artifacts opens in Church History Museum

Mar 25, 2024, 1:21 PM | Updated: 2:37 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints unveiled a new exhibit Monday at the Church History Museum after a display of unique artifacts took a trip to Utah from Independence, Missouri.

The exhibit opened at 10 a.m. on Monday and will remain open until Oct. 26. Staff working there said seeing it in person helps them connect to the past and bring some of the history to life.

Church History Museum Director Laura Paulson Howe said the exhibit begins with portraits of Joseph Smith and Emma Smith. The paintings set the tone for the entire experience, and really all other portraits of the two. She said the portraits also mark their relationship together as rare companion portraits.

Emma Smith portrait (KSL TV) The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened a new exhibit in the Church History Museum on Monday March 25, 2024. The exhibit will remain open to the public until Oct. 26. (KSL TV) The original Liberty Jail door pictured in place. (KSL TV) The original Liberty Jail door on display at the Church History Museum. (KSL TV) A display of letters at the Church History Museum. (KSL TV) A display at the Church History Museum. (KSL TV) A display at the Church History Museum. (KSL TV)

“All of the things we recognize (in) portraits of Joseph (like) the high collar, the neatly tied cravat of Emma, that embroidered chemise that she wears … this is what we see over and over in everything coming out,” Howe said. “These are the portraits upon which all other portraits of Joseph and Emma are based. They’re one of very few portraits that were done from life.”

Across the room, documents are neatly organized.

“This is one of the earliest attempts to write the history of the Church,” Spencer W. McBride, a historian with the Joseph Smith Papers said.

McBride said when church leaders could not get a hold of that record in 1837, they started a new church history, which is the one Latter-day Saints know best today. Sharing these pieces of history with others is something McBride cherishes.

“As historians, it’s very exciting to see it in person; have access to it in person, to do the research we need with the original documents,” McBride said.

Another display, behind glass, includes the original door from Liberty Jail, where Joseph Smith and five others were imprisoned.

“Some very important revelations come out of that experience. Joseph writes them in a letter from Liberty Jail,” said Riley M. Lorimer, director of the Church History Museum.

The door is a direct visual of some of the hardships the church’s earliest leaders endured, Lorimer said.

“As long as memory lasts, will remain in my mind the great creaking of the hinges as it closed upon the noblest men on earth,” Lorimer said, quoting the words of a visitor of Liberty Jail during Joseph Smith’s imprisonment.

Contributing: Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

pulpit in white in a white room...

Daniel Woodruff

Kirtland Temple reopens for public tours after Church acquires property

Monday was the first day of tours at the Kirtland Temple after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints acquired the Ohio property earlier this month.

3 hours ago

Attendees listen to the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during the193rd Semiannual General Confer...

Becky Bruce

Music and the Spoken Word has a new voice

The world’s longest-running radio broadcast is getting a new voice.

2 days ago

The Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints....

Dan Rascon

‘I stand in awe’: Church leaders prepare to rededicate historic Manti Utah Temple

The historic Manti Utah Temple is just days away from opening to the public after a two-and-a-half-year renovation.

14 days ago

White stone building on a hill...

Larry D. Curtis

Meticulously restored Manti Utah Temple ready for public open house

The Manti Utah Temple, a jewel of Utah pioneer industry and art, now renovated and restored, is ready to host guests for an open house starting Thursday.

14 days ago

The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services called on the Attorney General to investigate a ...

Andrew Adams

Utah agency calls for investigation into Salt Lake bar’s ‘No Zionists Allowed’ policy

A local bar, Weathered Waves, A Six Sailor Cider Bar, posted a "No Zionists Allowed" policy and has since been under fire.

19 days ago

The Melchizedek Priesthood pulpits on the first floor of the Kirtland Temple. Photograph by Val Bri...

Shara Park

Church historian weighs in on historical acquisition of Kirtland Temple

Church historian Glenn Rawson weighed in on the acquisition of the Kirtland Temple historic sites, documents, and artifacts from the Community of Christ.

20 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

New exhibit of Missouri artifacts opens in Church History Museum