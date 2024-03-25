Little Cottonwood Canyon temporarily closed for multiple crashes, snow conditions

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — Snowy conditions and multiple crashes caused officials to close Little Cottonwood Canyon Monday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Aymee Race with the Unified Police Department, a diesel truck was stuck on the canyon road and two other cars flipped in the icy conditions. The initial reopen time was estimated at 1:15 p.m. and was later updated to 2:15 p.m.

*UPDATE* 03/25 1:07pm SR210 Temporary Closure ESTIMATED opening 2:15pm. Please, no private vehicles on the road between Alta and Snowbird. This allows plow crews to freely work. Thank you! — Alta Central (@AltaCentral) March 25, 2024

Race said a woman was driving one of the flipped cars with her baby inside the vehicle, and the other driver was a man with no passengers. Both drivers and the baby are doing okay, Race said. The two rollover accidents took place a few miles apart on state Route 210.

Race said at approximately 1 p.m. that crews were waiting for a heavy tow to remove the semitruck from the road. She said the problem wasn’t due to a lack of traction equipment and protection, it’s just that the road conditions were extreme.

As authorities cleared the canyon roads, Race encouraged people to stay where they were.

“If you’re at the ski resort stay there,” she said. “If you’re at the mouth, turn around.”