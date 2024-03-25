24 apartments threatened in Kearns fire
Mar 25, 2024, 1:14 PM | Updated: 2:01 pm
KEARNS — Multiple people were evacuated from an apartment building due to a two-alarm fire.
According to Benjamin Porter with Unified Fire Authority said a fire was burning in an apartment building on Thorncrest Way.
Porter said they are working to evacuate people out of the backside of the structure, and that 24 apartment unites were threatened.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.