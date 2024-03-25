On the Site:
Utah man killed in Nevada crash earlier this month

Mar 25, 2024, 5:03 PM

emergency lights...

FILE — A 74-year-old Utah man died in a Nevada crash on March 15, according to the Nevada State Police. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY The Nevada State Police say a 74-year-old man from Utah died in a crash earlier this month in Clark County, Nevada. 

The crash occurred on March 15 at 1:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 near milepost 24. According to a news release from the NSP, Gary Martin Aller, of Wellsville, was driving a 2017 Honda CV-R southbound when it drifted into the northbound lane of traffic. The Honda struck a 2013 Chrysler Pacifica.

Police said that Aller died at the scene from injuries he sustained in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. This is the NSP Southern Command’s 11th fatality of the year.

 

 

