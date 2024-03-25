On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Texan bumped from Salt Lake flights tried to fly home as stowaway, charges say

Mar 25, 2024, 5:53 PM | Updated: 5:54 pm

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Texas man is facing a federal charge after he claimed he kept getting bumped from his flights at the Salt Lake City International Airport, so he allegedly tried to sneak on a plane by taking a picture of a child’s boarding pass while she wasn’t looking.

Wicliff Yves Fleurizard was charged Monday in U.S. District Court of Utah with being a stowaway on an aircraft.

On Sunday, Fleurizard boarded a Delta flight in Salt Lake City headed for Austin, Texas. After getting on the plane, Fleurizard was spotted opening the door to the emergency equipment storage area, according to charging documents. A flight attendant then directed Fleurizard to the bathroom at the front of the plane.

“Fleurizard spent a significant amount of time in the lavatory while others were boarding, and he did not lock the door while occupying the lavatory. After boarding was complete and just before the aircraft doors were secured, Fleurizard exited the front lavatory and made his way to the back of the aircraft and entered the (back) lavatory,” according to the charges.

When he got out of the bathroom, all the seats on the plane were full. Fleurizard claimed he was in a seat that was already occupied, but a flight attendant confirmed that it was not Fleurizard’s seat, the charges state.

Upon further investigation by searching his name, the flight attendants “were unable to locate a valid ticket or booking reservation for him.” The plane was forced to return to the gate where police were waiting for Fleurizard.

Officers went back and reviewed surveillance video and observed Fleurizard “in the boarding area taking photos of multiple passengers’ phones and/or boarding passes while they were not looking, including (a girl) passenger. The footage also shows Fleurizard using his phone as a boarding pass when he enters the plane,” according to the charging documents.

When the girl, who was traveling alone, attempted to get on the plane after Fleurizard, the system showed that she was already onboard.

After being taken into custody, Fleurizard agreed to talk to police. He said that he had been on a snowboarding trip to Park City, but needed to get home to Texas because his family was scheduled to visit from Florida. He was supposed to fly on a buddy pass on Southwest Airlines. But there were no available seats when he first attempted to fly home on Saturday, and his rebooked flight on Sunday was overbooked so he was not able to get on that one either, according to the charges.

He then left the Southwest boarding area and ended up in the Delta boarding area.

“Fleurizard admitted he had made a mistake and was only trying to get home,” the charges say.

Delta issued the following statement on Monday:

Delta is cooperating with law enforcement and relevant federal agencies regarding an investigation into a non-ticketed individual being escorted off DL1863 on March 17 aircraft in Salt Lake City prior to a scheduled departure. We defer any additional questions to law enforcement.

Contributing: Shara Park

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Dacia Davis says she might be a potential victim of a man accused of several hit-and-run crashes....

Brianna Chavez

Salt Lake City woman injured in hit-and-run, believe her case is tied to serial hit-and-runner

A Salt Lake City woman believes she is a victim of a man who is accused of hitting several pedestrians in Salt Lake County beginning in August 2023.

11 minutes ago

A Davis County employee conduction a diesel inspection....

Mike Anderson

Program to clean up diesel polluters in Utah is not being used

Davis County health officials said a program that fixes diesel vehicles with removed or tampered emissions controls is not being used.

48 minutes ago

The Kirtland Temple, was dedicated by Joseph Smith in 1836. It reopened for tours on Monday, March ...

Daniel Woodruff

‘Definitely memorable’: Utahns travel to Kirtland for temple reopening

The nearly 200-year-old Kirtland Temple welcomed visitors Monday from Utah and beyond, as the building is now under new ownership.

2 hours ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Utah man killed in Nevada crash earlier this month

The Nevada State Police say a 74-year-old man from Utah died in a crash earlier this month in Clark County, Nevada. 

2 hours ago

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson developed a recipe for Lasagna Nachos he shared live from the KSL TV stud...

Mary Culbertson

Recipe: Smith’s chef Jeff Jackson’s lasagna nachos

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson shares a recipe live in the KSL TV studio for lasagna nachos.

2 hours ago

The scene of the hit-and-run accident on March 11...

Eliza Pace

Man charged with six counts of attempted murder for ‘targeting’ female pedestrians with his car

A man has been charged with 10 felonies for his involvement in four "targeted auto-pedestrian crashes over a period of seven months."

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Texan bumped from Salt Lake flights tried to fly home as stowaway, charges say