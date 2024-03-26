On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Draper City urges residents not to leave guns in cars after rash of thefts

Mar 25, 2024, 11:01 PM | Updated: 11:02 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

DRAPER Draper City is asking gun owners not to leave their firearms in their cars, even if those cars are locked. 

Draper City police said even one stolen gun is too many but over the last three years, that number is just over a 100. 

Police said they know this is an issue many cities face. So, they want to remind residents when getting out of their vehicles to make sure they have all their valuables, especially firearms. 

Lt. Mike Elkins with the Draper Police Department said some of the hot spots for car thefts are apartment complex parking lots. But, those aren’t the only places thieves are hitting. 

He also said locked cars and car alarms don’t deter thieves. He also said if you leave valuables in your car and a thief wants those, they’ll break in. And, he said unlike thefts that include property and cash, firearms pose a much bigger threat to others once stolen. 

“End of the day, take those things out, lock them up, make sure you know where they’re at that can be very dangerous in the hands of somebody who obviously has no problem committing a crime in the first place,” Elkins said. “And now they have your firearm.” 

Elkins said Draper generally doesn’t see the kind of violent crimes that other cities see so it’s easy for resident to fall into a false sense of security. Since 2021, however, his department has responded to reports of just over a 100 guns stolen out of cars. 

Elkins said there is positive news, however. He said so far in 2024, they’ve only had one report of a stolen gun out of a car 

Still, he’s quick to point out, even that one is one too many. 

