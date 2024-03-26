On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Calvary Salt Lake to host non-denominational Easter service at Abravanel Hall

Mar 26, 2024, 5:18 PM

FILE: candles...

FILE: candles

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Calvary Salt Lake announced a Resurrection Service would be held at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City on Sunday for Easter.

The non-denominational church service will be held on March 31, at 10:30 a.m. at 123 W South Temple.

It will feature worship music, prayers, and a message centered on the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Pastor Terry Long will share a message centered on the resurrection and how it has changed the world.

“We are excited to host this Resurrection Sunday service at Abravanel Hall. It’s a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together, regardless of denomination, to celebrate the hope and joy that Easter represents. We welcome everyone to join us as we commemorate the resurrection of our Lord and Savior,” a release from Calvary Salt Lake stated.

All are welcome to join. The event is free and open to the public.

For additional information about Calvary Salt Lake or the Resurrection Sunday service, you can visit their website or contact the office at 801-264-9999.

