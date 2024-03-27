On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

NAACP Utah ‘extremely disappointed’ about racist taunting of U of U women’s basketball team

Mar 26, 2024, 10:43 PM | Updated: 11:37 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Branch of the NAACP is speaking out after the reported racist incidents involving the University of Utah Women’s Basketball team in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Thursday.

The president of the NAACP Salt Lake Branch and NAACP Tri-State Conference of Idaho, Nevada, and Utah, Janetta Williams said she’s “extremely disappointed” by what happened and that “acts of hate crimes should not be taken lightly.”

“I have spoken with the Coeur d’Alene Chief of Police, and he assured me that he and his department are doing a thorough investigation,” Williams said in a statement to KSL TV. “However, they need to speak with any of the victims that witnessed hearing and seeing what happened to get more details and vehicle descriptions.”

Williams also confirmed that the FBI is involved.

As a longtime resident of Idaho before moving to Utah, Williams she said she is very familiar with Coeur d’Alene and was part of the organizing group that formed the five-state Northwest Coalition Against Malicious Harassment in 1986, after a bombing targeted activist and Catholic pastor and priest, Bill Wassmuth, by the Aryan Nations.

Earlier Tuesday, Coeur d’Alene officials said what happened is not representative of their city.

“To the young women who endured racial slurs while visiting, I offer my most sincere apology,” Coeur d’Alene Mayor Jim Hammond said.

Police said they’re looking into two incidents that happened last Thursday as the team was headed to a dinner from their hotel.

They say a vehicle drove by and people yelled racial slurs. Then, as the team and others were walking back to their hotel, a vehicle slowly passed the group, revving its engine and shouting disparaging words and threats. Local authorities now say they are investigating the two separate encounters and multiple possible crimes.

“There’s an Idaho statute regarding malicious harassment. The second one is a disorderly conduct statute. And then thirdly, there is a federal crime based on what actually occurred that evening that might be appropriate, Chief Lee White said.

Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan also took to X.

“We all appreciate the outpouring of support for our students and staff who experienced these hate crimes in Idaho. They will remain our focus,” he wrote.

In a joint statement with the university, Harlan added that they are deeply troubled and shaken by what happened. He also thanked the local officials for their “strong denouncement of the abhorrent conduct as well as their commitment to bring those responsible to justice.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Taylorsville Police Department)...

Debbie Worthen

2 of 3 teens reportedly involved in killing of Taylorsville man charged as adults

Two of three teens involved in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Taylorsville man were charged as adults Tuesday.

44 minutes ago

FILE - An airplane flies through the clouds in Salt Lake City. (Jeffrey D. Allred / Deseret News)...

Matt Gephardt

How recent airline incidents are changing habits and impacting airfare costs

After a year of headlines lamenting runway incursions and midair close calls, the wheels may be coming off for the airline industry. Literally.

1 hour ago

The "Teach Hers" event in Davis School District hopes to keeps girls' interests in careers that are...

Mike Anderson

‘Tech Hers’ event shows girls they can seek careers stereotypically for boys

The Davis School District is making a special effort to keep girls interested in tech fields.

3 hours ago

Generic photo of a courtroom gavel...

Alexander Campbell and Michael Houck, KSL TV

West Jordan teen sentenced for murder of teenager and aggravated robbery of another

A Utah teen was sentenced for first-degree felony murder and aggravated robbery after an extensive police investigation.

4 hours ago

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 25: Alissa Pili #35 of the Utah Utes is consoled by head coach Lynne Ro...

Shelby Lofton and Shara Park, KSL TV

Events in Idaho a ‘black eye’ on NCAA tournament for Utah basketball as leaders issue statements

The Coeur d'Alene police department is investigating the harassment of University of Utah basketball players. The FBI is also involved.

5 hours ago

Lynn Hulme and his friend Dennis Fredrickson were fishing on Porcupine Reservoir in Cache Valley wh...

Dan Rascon

Trapped by ice, stranded fishermen share their story of how they made it back to shore

Two men recently had a fishing trip that they won't forget anytime soon. While on a boat, the two men, in their 70s, were trapped by ice at Porcupine Reservoir in Cache Valley south of Logan.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

NAACP Utah ‘extremely disappointed’ about racist taunting of U of U women’s basketball team