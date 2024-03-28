On the Site:
West Jordan man trying ‘to be funny’ allegedly shot and killed best friend

Mar 27, 2024, 10:00 PM | Updated: 11:04 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


Reporter

WEST JORDAN — Investigators believe a joke between friends turned into the shooting death of a West Jordan man. The fatal mistake is also turning into a message police hope every gun owner can hear.

West Jordan police said officers responded to a home on Jackling Way Tuesday, after a 911 call came in.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the man who called was screaming and said, “I can’t believe I shot my best friend.”

“Officers got quickly into the area. I believe the first officer there was able to go in, apply a chest seal to the wound area,” Officer Ramon Ramirez said.

Video from a neighbor shows paramedics carrying the injured man out of the front door, and onto a stretcher. The man seemed alert. Moments later, officers can be seen bringing another man out in handcuffs.

Officers who responded said they recovered a loaded 1911-style handgun that had a live round in the chamber and multiple live rounds in the magazine.

Court documents state that the two men, 29-year-old Anthony Sanchez and 27-year-old Dylan Douglas Miller-Mettome were friends, and the shooting was apparently meant as a joke.

Investigators said Sanchez told them the two were watching TV when he did something funny, and Miller-Mettome got his phone out to record Sanchez.

“Anthony stated that he pulled his gun out to be funny, not knowing it was loaded,” the affidavit explains. “Anthony pointed the loaded firearm at Dylan and pulled the trigger and shot Dylan in the chest.”

Sanchez, investigators reported, told them that there was no fight or argument. Ramirez urged people about the importance of gun safety.

“You always want to treat all firearms like they’re loaded,” he said. “You know, whether they are or they’re not — always review if they are or they’re not loaded.”

He also said people need to keep their finger off the trigger at all times if they’re not going to fire the firearm.

For Sanchez, it proved a lesson learned too late. He’s now in jail, and his friend is no longer alive. Sanchez was arrested for the offenses of negligent homicide, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and felony discharge of a firearm.

