On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Big 12 Football: Red River Is Gone, But There’s A New Rivalry In Town

Mar 28, 2024, 1:35 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Big 12 Conference is losing a college football rivalry with Oklahoma and Texas making their way to the SEC.

Luckily for Big 12 Football fans, a new rivalry could take its place – Utah vs. BYU.

Red River Rivalry Heads To The SEC

Back in 2021, Texas and Oklahoma informed the Southeastern Conference that they were seeking an invitation for membership in 2025.

After speculation that the move could come a year or two earlier than that, the year has finally come when the Red River Shootout will head to the SEC.

The history of Texas vs. Oklahoma football goes back over 100 years.

The first game between the schools was played in 1900. The Longhorns and Sooners have met 119 times from 1900 to today.

Texas holds the all-time advantage with a record of 63-51-5. Oklahoma has the largest (65-13 in 2003) and most recent win.

In the 21st century, the Sooners have had the Longhorns number. Oklahoma has won 17 of the 25 matchups since 2000.

Part of what makes the Red River Rivalry so special is the consistency of both programs.

Since the AP Poll was introduced, either Texas or Oklahoma was ranked when the schools faced off a total of 70 times.

One Storied Rivalry Replaced By Another

Luckily for Big 12 Football fans, there will be a new rivalry to keep track of in the 2024-2025 season.

The BYU Cougars moved on from its independence era and joined the Big 12 a year ago. The Utah Utes jumped ship with the Pac-12’s future very much in question and will join the Big 12 Conference for the upcoming year.

From 1922 to 2010, Utah and BYU resided in the same conference, whether it was in the WAC or MWC.


There is debate whether the first matchup between the schools came in 1896 or 1922. There were six matchups before 1922 between Utah and Brigham Young Academy. These six games were split 3-3 so whether you count them or not, it doesn’t change much.

Utah holds a 59-32-4 lead all-time over BYU if you start from the 1922 matchup.

The Utes dominated BYU for the first 50 years of the rivalry. Then, LaVell Edwards showed up in 1972 and changed BYU’s fortunes overnight as one of the great aerial passing attacks in college football. BYU had its own run of dominance.

Then Ron McBride evened the series back up, with both exchanging blows. Since then, Utah has come out victorious in nine of the last ten. But BYU has held the bragging rights since the last meeting in 2021.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Capitals, Wizards Staying In Washington After Virginia Arena Deal Collapses

When Ted Leonsis told Muriel Bowser late last year that the Washington Wizards and Capitals would be leaving for Virginia, she told him no.

17 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Transfer Portal, NIL Challenge Teams To Fill And Maintain Rosters

The transfer portal and NIL presents basketball programs with the challenge to fill roster vacancies and prevent their players from leaving.

30 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Every Conference Realignment Move Entering 2024 FBS College Football Season

College football is going to look different in 2024.

57 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Men’s Basketball Is Running Their Own Race

The Runnin' Utes 2023-24 season didn't go as planned, but that is often how life works- you pivot and make the best your own race.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauren Gustin Sends Farewell Message To BYU Women’s Basketball

Gustin wrapped up her BYU basketball career as one of the all-time greats in program history.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Deivon Smith Breaks 30-Year-Old Pac-12 Record Held By Jason Kidd

A 30-year-old Pac-12 record originally held by Cal and NBA star Jason Kidd now permanently belongs to Deivon Smith and the Runnin' Utes.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Big 12 Football: Red River Is Gone, But There’s A New Rivalry In Town