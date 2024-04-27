On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Utah DB Miles Battle Signs With Kansas City Chiefs

Apr 27, 2024, 10:16 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes defensive back Miles Battle signed a free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Utah DB Miles Battle signs with Chiefs

The Southern Utah football team shared the news of Battle’s deal with the Chiefs after the conclusion of the third day of the NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27.

Battle will join a few fellow Locals In The NFL in Kansas City. BYU OL Kingsley Suamataia and BYU punter Ryan Rehkow both inked deals with the Chiefs this offseason.

The former Utah standout will join a Chiefs team that posted an 11-6 record and won its second straight Super Bowl in 2023.

Miles Battle at the NFL Scouting Combine

Height: 6’ 3’’

Weight: 196 lbs.

Arm: N/A

Hand: N/A

About Miles Battle

Coming out of high school, Battle was a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 37 prospect in the state of Texas. At Cy Creek, Battle posted 2,036 yards and 30 touchdowns. He was a three-time 17-6A All-District selection and was unanimously selected for first-team as a junior and senior.

Prior to his time at Utah, Battle played in 45 games over four years at Ole Miss.

RELATED: Utah Football Picks Up Commitment From Ole Miss Transfer Miles Battle

Halfway through the 2020 college football season, Battle switched from wide receiver to defensive back.

As a Rebel, Battle Recorded 61 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 16 pass breakups. He made the AD Honor Roll in three of his four years at Ole Miss.

In his final collegiate season at Utah, Battle posted 32 tackles (23 solo tackles), three passes defended, and an interception.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Southern Utah WR Isaiah Wooden Signs With Atlanta Falcons

Former Southern Utah wide receiver Isaiah Wooden signed a free-agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons following the conclusion of the Draft.

49 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah TE Thomas Yassmin Signs With Denver Broncos

Former Utah Utes tight end Thomas Yassmin signed a free agent deal with the Denver Broncos following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

53 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU Punter Ryan Rehkow Signs With Kansas City Chiefs

Former BYU Cougars punter Ryan Rehkow signed a free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals FC End Losing Streak, Play Houston To Scoreless Draw

The Utah Royals FC played to a scoreless draw against the Houston Dash at America First Field on Saturday.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

RSL Takes Lead In 89th Minute, Steals Three Points In Philadelphia

RSL struck first and then broke a 1-1 tie in the 89th minute to steal three points from the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Alexandros Katranis Puts RSL On Top With One Minute Left In Regulation

Alexandros Katranis made sure that the match between RSL and Philadelphia didnt end in a draw as he scored in the 89th minute.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Former Utah DB Miles Battle Signs With Kansas City Chiefs