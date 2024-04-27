Former Utah DB Miles Battle Signs With Kansas City Chiefs

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes defensive back Miles Battle signed a free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Southern Utah football team shared the news of Battle’s deal with the Chiefs after the conclusion of the third day of the NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27.

Battle will join a few fellow Locals In The NFL in Kansas City. BYU OL Kingsley Suamataia and BYU punter Ryan Rehkow both inked deals with the Chiefs this offseason.

The former Utah standout will join a Chiefs team that posted an 11-6 record and won its second straight Super Bowl in 2023.

Height: 6’ 3’’

Weight: 196 lbs.

Arm: N/A

Hand: N/A

About Miles Battle

Coming out of high school, Battle was a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 37 prospect in the state of Texas. At Cy Creek, Battle posted 2,036 yards and 30 touchdowns. He was a three-time 17-6A All-District selection and was unanimously selected for first-team as a junior and senior.

Prior to his time at Utah, Battle played in 45 games over four years at Ole Miss.

RELATED: Utah Football Picks Up Commitment From Ole Miss Transfer Miles Battle

Halfway through the 2020 college football season, Battle switched from wide receiver to defensive back.

As a Rebel, Battle Recorded 61 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 16 pass breakups. He made the AD Honor Roll in three of his four years at Ole Miss.

In his final collegiate season at Utah, Battle posted 32 tackles (23 solo tackles), three passes defended, and an interception.

