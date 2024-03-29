A major downtown Salt Lake City intersection will close from April to May

SALT LAKE CITY — Starting April 1, the West Temple and 200 South intersection will be closed as crews replace natural gas lines.

According to Dominion Energy, traffic will be restricted along 200 S in downtown Salt Lake City while crews work on the gas lines to complete a system maintenance project.

“These improvements are necessary for Dominion Energy Utah to keep pace with growing customer demand for natural gas, maintain overall system integrity and continue providing safe and reliable service,” the company said in a press release.

The company said in order to maintain business access, drivers will be able to make right turns through the intersection. Business and parking garage access will remain open, along with pedestrian routes and crossings.

Eastbound 200 South will be open only for business access between 200 West and West Temple.

Dominion Energy suggests using the detour routes, which include 200 West, Main Street, and State Street to 300 South and South Temple.

The closures are expected to last through mid-May from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays. For more info, you can visit the Dominion Energy website.