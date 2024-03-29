Doorbell camera captures another hit-and-run in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — New video first obtained exclusively by KSL Newsradio is shedding light on what may be yet another case involving an alleged serial hit-and-run driver.

The alleged crash happened at 9:30 a.m. on March 12. A doorbell cam facing T Street in the Avenues caught footage of a woman going for a run when, all of a sudden, a white car rammed through garbage cans.

In the video, the woman flung from the street onto a lawn as the car hits her and the driver speeds away. Moments later, three witnesses come running, one of them being Christian McCrea.

“It was a really loud crash,” said McCrea. “It sounded like something on a construction site. And I looked over and I saw a lady on the ground Over there just laying on the ground. I immediately knew a hit-and-run happened. And I was expecting a dead person.”

The woman was responsive moments after McCrea and two others stayed with her until emergency response arrived.

“We walked up to her and she was barely coming to,” McCrea said. “She’s on the ground and she seemed very disoriented. But she didn’t think she was — you know, that kind of thing like, I think I’m OK. And I was, like, no, stay on the ground right now … Do not move at all’.”

This hit-and-run is similar to the hit-and-runs connected to 26-year-old Anh Pham. According to court documents, Pham is being charged with six first-degree felony charges for attempted murder, after four reports of hit-and-runs targeting women.

In these incidents, six women were hit and injured. KSL TV reported on a fifth hit-and-run from March 2. The victim, in that case, believes she, too, was targeted by Pham.

The Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed they are investigating the March 2 and March 12 as hit-and-runs but they declined to answer questions on whether they suspect a connection to Pham “due to the nature of the investigations.”

SLC PD spokesperson Brent Weisberg said police have received additional reports of multiple hit-and-runs, some known to the public and some not, that are currently under investigation.

As for the victim of the March 12 incident, McCrea said the victim suffered a brain injury and lower body trauma, but she survived.