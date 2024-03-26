Salt Lake City woman injured in hit-and-run, believe her case is tied to serial hit-and-runner

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney is encouraging the potential victims of a 26-year-old man accused of hitting several people with his car and taking off to report it to law enforcement. And it’s precisely what Dacia Davis did after watching reports by KSL TV.

Davis said she and a group of friends were walking along 1300 E. 900 South near East High School on March 2 when the hit-and-run happened.

“As we were done crossing, the car came out of nowhere and hit us, turning right,” she said. “We didn’t hear any breaks screeching. We honestly heard the engine reeving.”

Davis sustained several injuries. She said the crash happened so fast but was able to see the car that hit her.

“It was a white Toyota,” she said.

Davis thinks that the car is the same one that another woman described to KSL TV last month in Sandy and the Sugar House neighborhood.

“It felt like I was reading about my case,” she said. “But then there were just a few differences, like the day and the location.”

A white Toyota would later link 26-year-old Anh Pham to four hit-and-runs across Salt Lake County.

According to a probable cause statement, the first happened in August 2023. Pham allegedly struck a woman with a white Toyota Avalon. Police in Sandy and Salt Lake City were later able to connect Pham’s car to three other crashes, KSL reported.

“It’s important to recognize these are allegations only,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

However, Gill acknowledged that through this investigation, his office had charged Pham based on evidence that Pham had spotted the individuals.

“He drove by several times, identifying these individuals, and waited for some individuals to actually get into the crosswalk,” he said.

While all the victims so far have been women, no hate crime charges have been filed. Gill said his office is also looking into other cases that could be linked to Pham.

The Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed detectives are investigating her case but could not confirm if it is linked to Pham.

Regardless, Davis said she hopes Pham, “can go away for a long time.”