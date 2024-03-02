Sugarhouse hit and run victims speak out

SALT LAKE CITY — Two Sugarhouse women are speaking out after they were involved in a hit-and-run.

Around 7:30 Wednesday morning, Martha Knudsen and Janette Brummett had just finished a pilates class and were walking near the intersection of Douglas Street and Laird Avenue in the Harvard-Yale area, when a white sedan coming down the street hit them from the back.

“As I turned around as saw it, the car hit the accelerator and aimed right for us,” Knudsen said. “We didn’t have time to get off the road.”

Knudsen landed on her side on the parking strip, and Brummett was tossed onto the car’s windshield and then onto the pavement.

“It felt very intentional, especially as there were no brakes and the car just kept going,” Knudsen said.

Both women lay there visibly injured, but the car didn’t stop.

“I was just left in the street bleeding until the paramedics got there and then I was taken to the hospital,” Brummett said.

Knudsen and Brummett both suffered head wounds and Brummett has a broken arm.

The pair said this incident seems strangely similar to a hit-and-run in Sandy last week, where a mom and her teenage daughter out on a walk were hit from behind, also by a white vehicle.

“I hope there’s not someone out there that’s intentionally targeting people to do this, but the way that it went down sounded so similar to how it went down for us,” Knudsen said.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said they believe this was an isolated incident, but it is an active investigation. If you have any information, contact police.