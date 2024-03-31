On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Man dies in auto-pedestrian crash on I-215

Mar 31, 2024, 1:48 PM | Updated: 1:50 pm

A man died in an auto-pedestrian crash early Sunday on I-215 West in West Valley City.

A man died in an auto-pedestrian crash early Sunday on I-215 West in West Valley City. (Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY ASHLEY FREDDE, KSL.COM


WEST VALLEY CITY — A man died in an auto-pedestrian crash early Sunday on Interstate 215.

At approximately 5:12 a.m., the man was struck by a car traveling north near 3100 South on I-215 West in West Valley City. The man sustained fatal injuries, according to Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Michael Gordon.

 

At the time of the crash, the right two lanes of I-215 were closed so police could investigate, but they were reopened by 6:14 a.m., according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

