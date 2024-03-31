Man dies in auto-pedestrian crash on I-215

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man died in an auto-pedestrian crash early Sunday on Interstate 215.

At approximately 5:12 a.m., the man was struck by a car traveling north near 3100 South on I-215 West in West Valley City. The man sustained fatal injuries, according to Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Michael Gordon.

At the time of the crash, the right two lanes of I-215 were closed so police could investigate, but they were reopened by 6:14 a.m., according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.