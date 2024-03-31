On the Site:
Weather alert
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Pope Francis calls for Gaza ceasefire as he leads Easter Mass following health concerns

Mar 31, 2024, 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:00 pm

Pope Francis waves from a balcony on Easter Sunday. Francis called for an "immediate ceasefire" dur...

Pope Francis waves from a balcony on Easter Sunday. Francis called for an "immediate ceasefire" during his address. (Yara Nardi, Reuters via CNN Newsource)

(Yara Nardi, Reuters via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CHRISTOPHER LAMB AND SOPHIE JEONG, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Pope Francis called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in his traditional Easter message delivered following renewed concerns over the health of the 87-year-old pontiff.

In the message, delivered in front of tens of thousands gathered at St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Francis addressed the conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, condemning war as an “absurdity.”

The Pope has been forced to skip recent events or limit his speaking due to poor health, but on Easter Sunday – the most important day in the Christian calendar – he delivered the “Urbi et Orbi” in full and appeared in good spirits, smiling and waving to the crowd.

Francis had pulled out a Good Friday service at the last minute to “to preserve his health” for the rest of the weekend’s celebrations, according to the Vatican.

The Pope has been leading Holy Week liturgies, presiding over five since Thursday, including an Easter Vigil in St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday which lasted more than two hours.

Papal watchers have been closely monitoring the octogenarian’s well-being since last year, when he had an operation on his abdomen and was hospitalized with bronchitis.

The Pope has been hospitalized for tests in recent weeks. He has also relied on his aides to read out some of his speeches at times when he was suffering from colds, the flu or bouts of bronchitis.

But Francis has also shown a determination to participate as fully as possible in Holy Week and Easter, which is the most intense time of year for any pope.

The Pope has insisted he has no plans to resign and sees the papacy as a ministry for life. He regularly uses a wheelchair due to mobility problems, but has told people that he governs the church with his “head” rather than his legs.

During his address on Sunday, Francis reiterated his plea for an “immediate ceasefire” in Israel-Hamas war while also calling for “access to humanitarian aid be ensured to Gaza” and the “prompt release of the hostages.”

On the war in Ukraine, the pontiff said both sides should engage in a “general exchange of prisoners” and urged world leaders to “strengthening winds of
war.”

Children caught up in war, he said, had “forgotten how to smile.”

Francis also called for help for those suffering from “food insecurity and the effects of climate change” and asked all those with “political responsibilities” to stop the scourge of human trafficking.

The Pope later greeted the massive crowds who had gathered for the Easter celebrations from his popemobile.

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City....

Eliza Pace

Easter services happening around the state from Good Friday through Easter Sunday

Here are services happening around the state on Good Friday, Saturday, and Easter Sunday. 

2 days ago

orange and purple sunrise clouds...

Holly Meyer, Associated Press

Easter is March 31 this year. Here’s why many Christians will wake up before sunrise to celebrate

Many Christians celebrate Easter sunrise and their belief in the resurrection of Jesus, the son of God, as the sun rises.

2 days ago

Christians walk the Way of the Cross procession that commemorates Jesus Christ's crucifixion on Goo...

Julia Frankel

In Jerusalem, Palestinian Christians observe scaled-down Good Friday celebrations

Hundreds of Christians participated in a customary Good Friday procession through the limestone walls of Jerusalem's Old City.

2 days ago

Pope Francis...

Christopher Lamb, CNN

Pope Francis breaks annual Easter tradition

Pope Francis on Thursday has washed the feet of 12 women at a prison in Rome during a ceremony emphasizing humility.

3 days ago

FILE: candles...

Eliza Pace

Calvary Salt Lake to host non-denominational Easter service at Abravanel Hall

Calvary Salt Lake announced a Resurrection Service would be held at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City on Sunday for Easter. 

5 days ago

The Kirtland Temple, was dedicated by Joseph Smith in 1836. It reopened for tours on Monday, March ...

Daniel Woodruff

‘Definitely memorable’: Utahns travel to Kirtland for temple reopening

The nearly 200-year-old Kirtland Temple welcomed visitors Monday from Utah and beyond, as the building is now under new ownership.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Pope Francis calls for Gaza ceasefire as he leads Easter Mass following health concerns