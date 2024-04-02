On the Site:
EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

UHSAA sanctions esports as an official high school activity

Apr 2, 2024, 4:29 PM | Updated: 6:50 pm

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

SALT LAKE CITY The Utah High School Activities Association has announced it will sanction esports as an official high school activity, beginning in the 2025-26 school year. 

The decision comes after the UHSAA Board of Trustees unanimously voted to sanction it last Thursday.

Once sanctioned, students around the state will have the chance to compete in organized esports events with the support of the UHSAA.

Esports is a competitive multiplayer video game played for a spectator audience.

In a news release, the UHSAA said the esports season will run from January through April. It will allow students to use their skills in several different popular video games, while also representing their schools.

“We are thrilled to announce the sanctioning of esports as an official activity within the UHSAA,” Rob Cuff, executive director of the Utah High School Activities Association, said. “Esports provides a unique avenue for student engagement and competition, and we believe it has the potential to enrich the high school experience for a wide range of students.”

The UHSAA said it discussed the matter with school administrators, teachers, students, and community members before making the decision.

“We believe that esports has the power to bring students together in new and exciting ways, fostering teamwork, strategic thinking, and leadership skills,” Cuff said. “By embracing esports as an official activity, we hope to provide students with opportunities for growth and personal development both on and off the virtual battlefield.”

Additional reading:

Weber State researchers study impact of esports on physical, cognitive abilities

 

Esports serving as catalyst for the future of high school athletes

