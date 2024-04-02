On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

SLC woman finds Cuban tree frog on bananas she bought

Apr 2, 2024, 2:22 PM

Cuban tree frog...

A Salt Lake City woman found this Cuban tree frog on a bunch of bananas she purchased at a store last month. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY CARY SCHWANITZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City woman was surprised to find a Cuban tree frog on bananas she bought at a wholesale warehouse last month, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

The woman decided to call DWR.

DWR said in a social media post, “She did the right thing by not releasing it into the wild.  Instead, she called us to report it. One of our biologists came to pick it up.”

While maybe a bit of a surprise, it’s not unusual for the Cuban tree frogs to latch on to things.

“This species has large toe pads and are known to hitchhike on produce (especially bananas), tropical plants and vehicles,” the DWR post said.

There are several reasons for not releasing frogs and other stray animals found by good-intentioned people into the wild.

A DWR website listed the following reasons:

  • They could slowly starve to death
  • Become a tasty meal for a predator
  • Introduce harmful pathogens or parasites to native populations
  • Outcompete native species for limited food resources
  • Prey directly on native species
  • Survive, multiply and become an invasive species

DWR explained that a  biologist was able to adopt the frog as a pet, since it is legal to keep Cuban tree frogs for pets in Utah. However, they must go through a specific importation process.

Utah adopted new rules in 2020 to oversee collecting or possessing lizards, snakes and frogs.

DWR said depending on what your plans are for the animals, you may need a special permit or document.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

blue and red lights mixing from a police car...

Eliza Pace

Body found in Garden City

A body was found in Garden City, Utah on Tuesday afternoon, the Rich County Sheriff's Office said. 

17 minutes ago

fences and buildings with an inmate walking on a snowy sidewalk...

Michael Houck

DOJ files lawsuit against Utah Dep. of Corrections for discrimination based on gender dysphoria

The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the Utah Department of Corrections after concluding that the state violated the rights of an incarcerated transgender woman.

37 minutes ago

Green grass and wildflowers grow as a cyclist rides on the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in the foothi...

Eliza Pace

Portions of the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in SLC to undergo repairs

Portions of the Bonneville Shoreline Trail within the Salt Lake City foothills will be under construction for restoration and repair beginning on April 9. 

2 hours ago

(FILE) Police vehicles are parked outside the South Jordan Police Department on Friday, April 24, 2...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man accused of carjacking, running over security guard during alleged psychotic episode

A man apparently having a psychotic episode in South Jordan on Sunday was arrested and accused of stealing a pickup truck, seriously injuring a security guard trying to stop him and causing a crash on the Mountain View Corridor.

2 hours ago

Police released a video on March 13, 2024, of a man they say broke into a Millcreek home....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man arrested after camera caught him kicking in door of Millcreek home, police say

Police arrested a Spanish Fork man who they say was seen on a doorbell video kicking open a door during a home burglary in Millcreek.

2 hours ago

Police on 5600 S. and Van Winkle Drive with the suspects van damaged and a male suspect in custody....

Michael Houck

Homeowner calls police while four people allegedly broke into her home

Four people are in police custody after they attempted to burglarize a woman's home, not realizing she was still inside Monday night.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

SLC woman finds Cuban tree frog on bananas she bought