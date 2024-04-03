On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah water managers work to prevent problems before spring runoff

Apr 2, 2024, 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:55 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY Utah’s snowpack is strong, sitting at just over 130% of normal, ahead of the spring runoff.

That means there’s a lot of water waiting to come down from the mountains.

On Tuesday, Salt Lake City water managers increased the amount of water being released from Little Dell Reservoir down Parley’s Creek, to try to prevent problems later.

The increase was necessary due to the strong snowpack and recent storms, said Laura Briefer, director of Salt Lake City Public Utilities. She warned the public to be careful around the creek.

Laura Briefer, director of Salt Lake City Public Utilities, warns the public to be careful around Parley’s Creek. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

“It might look a little faster,” Briefer said. “It might look a little deeper.”

The rushing water was on full display Tuesday afternoon at Sugar House Park as Tim Lont played with his dog, Bo.

“I think it’s great, especially for the Great Salt Lake,” Lont said, “get some more water flowing over that way.”

That is, in fact, where the water is flowing.

“Parley’s Creek ultimately ends up in the Jordan River,” Briefer said, “which then ultimately ends up in the Great Salt Lake.”

Snowpack is ‘really nice’

Jordan Clayton, who runs the Utah Snow Survey, said he’s not concerned at this point about flooding. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

Jordan Clayton, who runs the Utah Snow Survey, said this year’s snowpack is “really nice,” especially after last year.

“The last time we’ve had back-to-back years that were this far above normal was 2005 and 2006,” Clayton said.

But all that water has to go somewhere. Reservoirs are already pretty full – even before the spring runoff. That has officials sending water downstream quickly.

Clayton said at this point, he’s not as concerned about flooding as he was last year. That is, as long as the weather cooperates.

(Greg Anderson, KSL TV) (Greg Anderson, KSL TV) (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

“If things stay cool and wet for a long time and then suddenly go really hot and dry, that’s where you can get into a larger flooding concern,” he said.

For now, Clayton is optimistic this year’s snowpack will put a dent in some of the state’s bigger problems.

“This year with the reservoirs being in much better shape, we’re not going to need to store as much water,” Clayton said. “which just means that a larger percentage of that excess water could make it downstream to larger bodies of water – like the Great Salt Lake, like Lake Powell – that really critically need as much as they can get.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

File photo: A mental health counselor has been sentenced to a term of one to 15 years in prison for...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Utah mental health counselor sent to prison for financially abusing vulnerable mother

VERNAL — A mental health counselor has been sentenced to a term of one to 15 years in prison for a second conviction of exploiting a vulnerable adult. The victim in both cases was his mother. Investigators say he charged her more than $15,000 for mental health services during a weeklong visit. Mannix George Glines, […]

15 minutes ago

Chad Daybell (left) sitting in the Idaho court room. Larry Woodcock (right) the grandfather of “J...

Lauren Steinbrecher

JJ Vallow’s grandfather on Chad Daybell trial: ‘We’re ready’

As day two passes for jury selection in the Chad Daybell trial, the grandparents of one of the victims are getting ready to head to Boise.

1 hour ago

The field at Smith's Ballpark is prepared for one last home opener. (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Bees’ groundskeeper gearing up for one last home opener at Smith’s Ballpark

Brian Soukup is in charge of the grounds crew for the Salt Lake Bees, and with Tuesday night being the home opener, well, this isn't your typical lawn.

2 hours ago

The Light the World Giving Machines, an initiative sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latte...

Angie Denison

Light The World Giving Machines: Connecting hearts and changing lives

The Light the World Giving Machines, an initiative sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, have become a regular tradition during the holiday season.

2 hours ago

High school athletes from across northern Utah participated Tuesday, Feb. 6 in the final regional e...

Mark Jones

UHSAA sanctions esports as an official high school activity

The Utah High School Activities Association has sanctioned esports as an official high school activity.

3 hours ago

blue and red lights mixing from a police car...

Eliza Pace

Body found in Garden City

A body was found in Garden City, Utah on Tuesday afternoon, the Rich County Sheriff's Office said. 

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Utah water managers work to prevent problems before spring runoff