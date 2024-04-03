On the Site:
Taylorsville man charged after his 7 pit bulls attack, kill woman

Apr 3, 2024, 2:09 PM | Updated: 2:49 pm

TAYLORSVILLE — A man is now facing criminal charges for the death of his mother after his pet pit bulls attacked her and she succumbed to her injuries, court documents say.

Utah woman previously attacked by pit bulls, dies

38-year-old Jeremy Miller has been charged with seven counts of attack by an animal, a class B misdemeanor, in Taylorsville Justice Court.

His mother, 63-year-old Sandra Miller died after extensive injuries from the attack of two adult pit bulls and five puppies.

Charging documents say on Oct. 31, 2023, an officer with the Taylorsville Police Department responded to a home near 2900 West and 4800 South in Taylorsville, at the report of an animal attack.

The officer climbed the fence to enter the backyard and noticed the dogs running freely around the backyard.

“All of the dogs had blood on and around their mouths and appeared to be in a frenzy. [An officer] had to use pepper spray on several of the dogs to be able to get over the fence and into the backyard,” court documents state.

The woman had “extensive injuries on her face and hands and was unable to move.”

The injuries Sandra Miller sustained to her leg were so severe it was later amputated. 

“The dogs were still extremely aggressive, and it took multiple Taylorsville city police officers and animal control officers to keep the dogs away from the victim and contained in the yard. When the female pit bull attempted to escape, [an officer] shot her with his Glock 6 times and noticed other officers shot her as well and she was no longer a danger to the public.”

The other six dogs were taken into Animal Control custody of Animal Control.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and eventually died of her injuries. 

The dogs were euthanized because of their involvement in a violent attack.

