Police say use of racial slur clearly audible as they investigate racist incidents toward Utah team

Apr 4, 2024, 10:39 AM

Head coach Lynne Roberts of the Utah Utes reacts against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second round o...

Head coach Lynne Roberts of the Utah Utes reacts against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at McCarthey Athletic Center on March 25, 2024 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Police investigating racist incidents directed toward the Utah women’s basketball team when they were near their Idaho hotel while in town last month for the NCAA Tournament say they’ve found an audio recording in which the use of a racial slur was clearly audible.

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department said in a Wednesday post on Facebook that it is working to determine the “context and conduct” associated with the slur’s use to determine if there was a violation of law. Police said they are still reviewing evidence from the March 21 incidents, but it appears that a racial slur was used more than once.

Police said they’ve collected about 35 hours of video from businesses in the area, and that video and audio corroborates what members of the basketball program reported. Police said detectives are working to locate any additional evidence and get information on suspects. Detectives also are trying to identify a silver car that was in the area at the time.

Body camera footage released from report of racist attacks against U of U team in Idaho

Following Utah’s loss to Gonzaga in the second round of the tournament on March 25, Utes coach Lynne Roberts said her team had experienced a series of hate crimes after arriving at their hotel in Coeur d’Alene. Utah and other teams played their games in Spokane, Washington, but the Utes were staying about 35 miles away in Coeur d’Alene.

Roberts said the March 21 incidents left players and coaches so shaken and concerned for their safety that they moved to a different hotel the next day.

Tony Stewart, an official with the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations, has said the Utes were walking from their hotel to a restaurant when a pickup truck with a Confederate flag drove up and the driver began using racist language. After the team left the restaurant, the same driver returned “reinforced by others,” Stewart said, and they revved their engines and again yelled at the players.

Utah has said it filed a police report the night of the incidents. Coeur d’Alene police chief Lee White said last week that about 100 people were around the area that night. He has said there are two state charges that could be enforced — malicious harassment and disorderly conduct — if someone is arrested. White also said he was working with the FBI.

NAACP Utah ‘extremely disappointed’ about racist taunting of U of U women’s basketball team

Far-right extremists have maintained a presence in the region for years. In 2018, at least nine hate groups operated in the region of Spokane and northern Idaho, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

When a resolution denouncing racism and hate speech in response to the incident with the team was introduced in the Idaho Senate last week, several Republican senators expressed doubts about the accounts or said they were unfamiliar with the situation. They debated for about 30 minutes before voting to approve the resolution.

Sports

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Gymnastics In Round One Of Florida Regionals

The Red Rocks are competing in the Florida regional this week in hopes of making their 48th straight appearance at Nationals in two weeks.

10 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Larry H. Miller Company Issues Statement On Athletics’ Move To Sacramento

The Larry H. Miller Company issued a statement after the Oakland Athletics announced their temporary home ahead of a move to Las Vegas.

19 minutes ago

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 28: Kyle McCann #52 of the Oakland Athletics sits in the dugout before ...

Josh Ellis

Oakland A’s pass on SLC, announce temporary move to Sacramento

The Oakland Athletics on Thursday announced they will play three seasons in Sacramento's Triple-A ballpark before moving to Las Vegas.

2 hours ago

KSL Sports

Oakland Athletics Announce Temporary Residency In Sacramento

Sources tell Sactown Sports that the A’s and Sacramento city officials are “finalizing an agreement to play temporarily” next season.

2 hours ago

KSL Sports

First-Year Broadcaster Tony Parks Continues ‘Major League Standard’ For Salt Lake Bees

Some lucky people seem to have path set out that allows them to escape the usual rat race of life to find a career that fits.

14 hours ago

