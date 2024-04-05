On the Site:
Two million Black+Decker steamers have been recalled after reports of burn injuries

Apr 4, 2024, 8:35 PM

The steamers can expel, spray, or leak hot water during use, posing a burn hazard to consumers....

The steamers can expel, spray, or leak hot water during use, posing a burn hazard to consumers. (Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)

(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY RAMISHAH MARUF, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Two million Black+Decker steamers have been recalled after more than 80 reports of burn injuries, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

The steamers can “expel, spray, or leak hot water during use,” the recall warned, which can injure the user.

More than 500,000 of these steamers were already recalled in November 2022, but the recall expanded Thursday to include 1.6 million more. Since the original recall, there have been 317 reports of hot water expelling from the steamer. There have been 82 reports of burn injuries, seven of which were second-degree burns.

The recall noted that 94 of the 317 reports happened with repaired steamers from the 2022 recall or from models with an updated design.

The recall now includes all BLACK+DECKER Model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers, which were sold in a variety of colors.

The following model numbers are included in the recall and are printed at the bottom of the steamer or on the sides of the package:

  • HGS011F
  • HGS011S
  • HGS011
  • HGS011T

Customers can also check the UPC codes on the steamers, which are printed on the sides, back and bottom of the color package:

  • 0 50875 82840 7
  • 0 50875 82839 1
  • 0 50875 82838 4
  • 0 50875 00272 2

The recall said to stop using the steamer immediately and contact Empower Brands for a refund. Some customers received a replacement upper assembly as part of the 2022 recall — those customers should receive a refund as well.

The steamers were sold in store and online at Walmart, Target, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, as well as other retailers. They sold for between $14 and $23 from June 2021 through February 2024.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

