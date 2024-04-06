On the Site:
Utah Attorney General’s office finds no discrimination at ‘anti-Zionist’ bar

Apr 5, 2024, 6:37 PM

The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services called on the Attorney General to investigate a ...

The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services called on the Attorney General to investigate a local bar, Weathered Waves, A Six Sailor Cider Bar, after it posted a "No Zionists Allowed" policy. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Attorney General’s office was unable to find evidence that a bar owned by a former mayoral candidate discriminated by taking an “anti-Zionist” stance, according to a letter released Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to Weathered Waves, the bar recently publicized for its “anti-Zionist” stance, the Attorney General’s office stated that they were “unable to substantiate claims that (the bar) has denied service to anyone,” according to a letter shared with the bar.

The bar, owned by Michael Valentine, released a statement on March 3 to Instagram, saying “Zionism is hate speech. It is white supremacy and has nothing to do with the beautiful Jewish faith.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Weathered Waves (@weatheredwavesbar)


Following the statement, the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services called for an investigation after the agency “received a number of complaints that (the bar) was discriminating against individuals based on religious beliefs and/or national origin,” according to the document.

Although the agency was unable to find evidence of discrimination by the bar, it did issue a statement against the establishment, saying, “We strongly urge you to reconsider your statement that you will not serve individuals expressing certain beliefs. You are entitled to express your views freely, but you are not entitled to deny someone service or otherwise discriminate based on someone’s religion, ancestry, or national origin.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Weathered Waves (@weatheredwavesbar)


Valentine was a candidate for the 2023 Salt Lake City mayoral race, where he faced former Salt Lake City Mayor Rocky Anderson and the incumbent Erin Mendenhall.

