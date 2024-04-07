Canyon roads close Saturday due to snow, weather

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials closed both directions on state Route 201 at the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon Saturday afternoon, due to ongoing weather and snowy conditions.

The entrance to Parley’s Canyon was closed earlier in the day, but has reopened after the Utah Department of Transportation reported multiple stalled vehicles on eastbound I-80. A real-time traffic camera showed trucks and cars at a standstill.

There are reports of crashes on the Lambs Canyon on-ramp on westbound I-80, as well as crashes near the Quarry exit, which temporarily closed the left lane and the right shoulder.