On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Weekend sports programming
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Driver dead after fiery crash into Brigham City building

Apr 7, 2024, 2:00 PM | Updated: 5:59 pm

One man is dead after he crashed into a building on Saturday April 6, 2024, causing a fire. (Brigha...

One man is dead after he crashed into a building on Saturday April 6, 2024, causing a fire. (Brigham City Police Department)

(Brigham City Police Department)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

BRIGHAM CITY — A 20-year-old man is dead after he crashed into a building while driving, causing a large fire, police said.

In a press release on Sunday, Brigham City police said that the crash happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. at 807 W Forest Street.

Police and Brigham City Fire Department arrived at the scene, where witnesses told them that a car had struck the building and was inside. Police said it had struck a gas line during the crash and was therefore fully engulfed in flames.

After the fire broke out, the building began to collapse on top of it, according to the press release.

Police said the driver was identified as Brendyn Miller of Riverdale. There was nobody else inside the car.

(KSL TV) (KSL TV)

Authorities said they were conducting an ongoing investigation, and the reason Miller drove into the building was unknown at the time of the press release.

Police said 800 West between 50 South and Forest Street would be closed Sunday while the fire department monitored the structure.

The investigation is ongoing.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

A crash on U.S. 6 in Carbon County claimed the life of a 6-year-old girl, and sent her father to th...

Mary Culbertson

Tragic Carbon County crash claims life of 6-year-old girl

A crash on U.S. 6 took the life of a 6-year-old girl, and sent her father and the driver of an involved semitruck to the hospital.

9 hours ago

Law enforcement officials direct traffic following an incident involving a charter bus on I-10 west...

Sara Smart, CNN

University of South Carolina student takes the wheel to stop bus after driver is ejected in crash that injured 11

At least 11 people - including 10 University of South Carolina students and a bus driver - were injured when a charter bus crashed in southern Mississippi Friday afternoon on the way to New Orleans for a fraternity formal, according to the university.

1 day ago

An abandoned dog was found by a woman in Carbon County, Utah with multiple gunshot wounds in his he...

Clayre Scott

Blujay, dog who survived gunshots to head, is going home

Blujay, a dog who miraculously survived being shot in the head last week, is going home.

2 days ago

A family photo of Reino Kerttula with his wife Sarah and his four kids....

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah dad who died rescuing children in crash remembered as ‘selfless’

Family members of a Utah father share the tragic chain of events that led to his death as he tried to save his kids on Easter Sunday.

3 days ago

Four people were killed and one person was critically injured due to a hot air balloon crash in Elo...

Associated Press

Air ambulance crew administered drug to hot air balloon pilot after crash that killed 4, report says

A hot air balloon pilot had an elevated level of an anesthetic in his system at the time of a January crash that killed four people in southern Arizona, according to a newly released autopsy report.

3 days ago

Utah Highway Patrol trooper Steve (Odie) Myer speaking about the chase that forced him off an overp...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Trooper who fell off bridge credits several miracles for his survival

Steve "Odie" Myer says a series of miracles are not only the reason he's alive today, but also why he says he'll walk again and possibly even return to the Utah Highway Patrol.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Driver dead after fiery crash into Brigham City building