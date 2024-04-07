Driver dead after fiery crash into Brigham City building

BRIGHAM CITY — A 20-year-old man is dead after he crashed into a building while driving, causing a large fire, police said.

In a press release on Sunday, Brigham City police said that the crash happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. at 807 W Forest Street.

Police and Brigham City Fire Department arrived at the scene, where witnesses told them that a car had struck the building and was inside. Police said it had struck a gas line during the crash and was therefore fully engulfed in flames.

After the fire broke out, the building began to collapse on top of it, according to the press release.

Police said the driver was identified as Brendyn Miller of Riverdale. There was nobody else inside the car.

Authorities said they were conducting an ongoing investigation, and the reason Miller drove into the building was unknown at the time of the press release.

Police said 800 West between 50 South and Forest Street would be closed Sunday while the fire department monitored the structure.

The investigation is ongoing.