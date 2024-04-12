On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

How liable is a moving company if your stuff gets damaged?

Apr 11, 2024, 10:20 PM | Updated: 10:51 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT AND SLOAN SCHRAGE, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

PARK CITY — Dave Donegan’s home was just about to go into renovation, so he hired a moving and storage company to hold onto his household goods while work was underway. 

“(They) packed everything up, put it into their own storage place,” Donegan said. “So, it wasn’t shipped to be in storage someplace far away. It was locally stored, locally packed. And it was great.” 

Great, until he unpacked the boxes six months later to find a lot of damage.

Two of the items that was broken in the move.

Two of the items that were broken in the move. (KSL TV)

“They stocked a stack of dishes in a box – no wrapping,” Donegan said of some of the damage he found which included broken dishes and China, shattered holiday décor, scratched furniture and busted artwork including a piece he says he found stuffed in a box with a stepladder without any wrapping. 

Donegan said he put in a claim of about $2,000 to try to replace some of these belongings.

“Based on finding things on eBay or other secondary sites,” he said. “They never disputed anything that we provided them.”

Planning a move? Here’s what you need to know before you hire a broker

But he was told $648 was all he was going to get as far as compensation.

“Take it or leave it,” he said of the offer. “And we decided not to take it.”

Investigating this one, we found there are federal laws in place that protect a customer if their stuff is damaged. Movers must reimburse customers 60 cents per pound for damaged stuff and even more if they pay for extra full replacement value coverage.

But that law only kicks in when stuff is moved from one state to another and since Donegan’s stuff never left Utah, it won’t help him. As for Utah law, the state’s Division of Consumer Protection wrote us that there is no specific law about reimbursement rates for movers who damage stuff moved locally. But they said movers still have to stick to the terms in their contracts.

Gephardt: Movers Who Jack Up Prices Rack Up Complaints

That could help Donegan because he got a contract and in it, he paid extra for extra coverage.

“$750 for an incremental $50,000 of insurance,” he said of the policy.

With that, the KSL Investigators reached out to the moving company, All My Sons. The company did not respond to our multiple inquiries. We also stopped hearing from Donegan but that is not entirely surprising. All My Sons asked him to sign a non-disclosure agreement with their original $648 settlement offer, which he refused to sign. But now, Donegan has stopped disclosing. 

“Things got damaged that didn’t have to be,” he told us during our interview. “I just think that’s bad form.” 

Two statues that were broken in the move.

Two statues that were broken in the move. (Courtesy: Dave Donegan)

In the end, we cannot say if All My Sons ended up paying Donegan more. But under both federal and state law, if you pay a mover for full value protection, the company is supposed to give you the full price to replace stuff that’s damaged. 

Something you should know for the next time you hire a mover: there are several caveats in the law such as if you pack your own boxes without properly wrapping fragile items, the movers will not be responsible. Or, if you don’t tell them your stuff includes dangerous or hazardous materials, they are not liable for any resulting damage.

KSL 5 TV Live

Get Gephardt

FILE - The Amazon app is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. (AP ...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt helps solve Amazon misdelivery mystery for Manti man

Most of us are ordering more and more things online, and it's sometimes frustrating with things like an Amazon misdelivery mystery.

9 days ago

Scrolling social media, Joyce Lake spotted an ad for a doll. However, not only did the doll not sho...

Matt Gephardt

Imposters are using trust in law enforcement to scam Utahns

Scrolling social media, Joyce Lake spotted an ad for a doll.

10 days ago

Matt Gephardt working with Bona Rose on the CarChex documents....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt: West Valley woman says her extended car warranty claim was denied unfairly

Many drivers buy an extended auto warranty to cover unexpected repair bills. But when a West Valley City woman turned to her warranty provider for major help on her car's transmission, they turned her down - repeatedly.

14 days ago

Matt Gephardt meeting with Denis Hawkins after a rental car company after they ignored his calls fo...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps Spanish Fork man clear up insurance claim for rental car damage

Get Gephardt clears up an international rental car insurance standstill.

15 days ago

FILE - An airplane flies through the clouds in Salt Lake City. (Jeffrey D. Allred / Deseret News)...

Matt Gephardt

How recent airline incidents are changing habits and impacting airfare costs

After a year of headlines lamenting runway incursions and midair close calls, the wheels may be coming off for the airline industry. Literally.

16 days ago

Josh Kochevar died unexpectedly last month. The unhappy task of writing the obituary fell to his ol...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

How scammers are using counterfeit obituaries to profit off deaths of loved ones

You have probably heard of stories where an empty home was burglarized while everyone was attending a funeral service. Or stories about thieves breaking into cars parked at a funeral. Now, artificial intelligence has opened a new way for crooks to capitalize on grief.

17 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

How liable is a moving company if your stuff gets damaged?