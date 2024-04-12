Salt Lake City officers seize money, fentanyl on Jordan River Trail

SALT LAKE CITY — What originally began as a simple trespassing call turned into a seizure of multiple types of drugs and over $2,000 in cash, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.



At approximately 12:30 a.m., officers with SLCPD’s bike squad noticed trespassers and conducted a traffic stop near 1240 W. North Temple, finding over 200 fentanyl pills, $2,000 in cash, and nearly five grams of cocaine and marijuana, according to a statement from the department.

During the investigation, the officers arrested everybody in the car that was stopped for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. The department did not release the suspect names or disclose how many suspects were involved in the investigation.

According to the department, “SLCPD will continue to conduct multi-jurisdictional drug reduction operations,” as its part of a new task force to combat the opioid epidemic locally.

This is the latest in a series of drug seizures along the Jordan River Trail.