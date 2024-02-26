On the Site:
CRIME

Police: Three-day drug operation leads to 54 arrests, seizure of 1,000 fentanyl pills

Feb 26, 2024, 1:48 PM | Updated: 1:57 pm

A SLCPD officer, assigned to the Central Patrol Division Bike Squad, conducts a search as part of a...

A SLCPD officer, assigned to the Central Patrol Division Bike Squad, conducts a search as part of an investigation into fentanyl possession. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department released footage of a three-day drug operation it conducted along the Jordan River Trail, which resulted in 54 arrests and over 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills being seized, among other drugs.

According to police, the operation took place on Feb. 7, Feb. 9 and Feb. 13. Officers conducted patrols along the Jordan River Trail in the area of 400 North to South Temple and 1500 West to 900 West.

Salt Lake police said the objective was to “identify, locate, and arrest drug dealers, traffickers, and buyers along the Jordan River Trail.” The search was conducted with the help of six other law enforcement agencies in the area.

A person arrested waits for processing as a law enforcement officer holds a bag of cash, which was seized during an investigation into drug trafficking. (Salt Lake City Police Department) A Utah Highway Patrol trooper escorts a person under arrest into the law enforcement processing center. (Salt Lake City Police Department) A SLCPD officer, assigned to the Central Patrol Division Bike Squad, conducts a search as part of an investigation into fentanyl possession. (Salt Lake City Police Department) A Salt Lake City police officer, assigned to the Liberty Patrol Division Bike Squad conducts a traffic stop during a drug investigation along the Jordan River Trail. (Salt Lake City Police Department) A Salt Lake City police officer processes evidence after a foot pursuit during a drug operation. (Salt Lake City Police Department) Two officers with the Salt Lake City police Department search a man under arrest as part of a drug operation. (Salt Lake City Police Department) An officer with the Salt Lake City police Department and a trooper with the Utah Highway Patrol escort a person arrested to a SLCPD patrol SUV. (Salt Lake City Police Department) Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department search a white passenger car after arresting the driver as part of a drug investigation. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

The footage released by police shows the arrests, searches and seizure of drugs and paraphernalia. In addition to 1,000 fentanyl pills, officers seized nearly 20 grams of cocaine, five grams of marijuana, six grams of heroin, and more than $5,500 in cash. Officers also recovered stolen credit cards, other controlled substances and weapons.

The plan of the operation, according to the press release, began in October 2023. At that time, Salt Lake police conducted daily patrols to recognize the criminal activity in the area. Authorities “began coordinating with the city, regional, and state agencies to address the community concerns along the Jordan River Trail.”

Weekly strategy meetings are still being held as of Monday, according to police. The release stated that future operations are expected, though it did not specify the targeted areas.

Police additionally released the names of those arrested, stating most of them were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on drug-related charges, warrants and probation violations.

Over the course of the operation, law enforcement arrested:

  • Ajna Miljkovik
  • Anderson Trolson
  • Benjamin Jensen
  • Benjamin Lee
  • Bradley Pace
  • Bret Bryan
  • Cedric Price
  • Destiny Romero
  • Dino Valentino
  • Disree Nielson
  • Eduardo Pena
  • Elan Cabrera Arlazola
  • Erica Raso
  • Erick Moreno
  • Ernesto Roosma
  • Ever Davea Cabrea
  • Foxy Flores
  • Frederick Hidalgo
  • Geoffrey Burr
  • Giang Dao
  • Gustavo Gutierrez
  • Henry Hall
  • Ian Robertson
  • Jaden Tams
  • Janelle Garcia
  • Jeff Bingham
  • Jennifer Orloski
  • Joby Bounyavoux
  • Jorge Martinez
  • Jose Rodriguez Arguijo
  • Jose Zuniga-Archaga
  • Joshua Hall
  • Josua Ariel Estrada-Barahona
  • Justin Lewis
  • Justinn Peegrino
  • Kayla Blakely
  • Kenneth Kelly
  • Kenneth Thomas
  • Lan Nguyen
  • Lee Wood
  • Lionel Maesato
  • Marlom Josoa Hernandez
  • Matthew Thomas
  • Pedro Antonio Zuniga-Gomez
  • Samuel Jensen
  • Tevita Vanuku
  • Theresa Campos
  • Trafton Cowdell
  • Vincent Vasquez
  • Zakary Vandecar

