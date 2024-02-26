Police: Three-day drug operation leads to 54 arrests, seizure of 1,000 fentanyl pills

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department released footage of a three-day drug operation it conducted along the Jordan River Trail, which resulted in 54 arrests and over 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills being seized, among other drugs.

According to police, the operation took place on Feb. 7, Feb. 9 and Feb. 13. Officers conducted patrols along the Jordan River Trail in the area of 400 North to South Temple and 1500 West to 900 West.

Salt Lake police said the objective was to “identify, locate, and arrest drug dealers, traffickers, and buyers along the Jordan River Trail.” The search was conducted with the help of six other law enforcement agencies in the area.

The footage released by police shows the arrests, searches and seizure of drugs and paraphernalia. In addition to 1,000 fentanyl pills, officers seized nearly 20 grams of cocaine, five grams of marijuana, six grams of heroin, and more than $5,500 in cash. Officers also recovered stolen credit cards, other controlled substances and weapons.

The plan of the operation, according to the press release, began in October 2023. At that time, Salt Lake police conducted daily patrols to recognize the criminal activity in the area. Authorities “began coordinating with the city, regional, and state agencies to address the community concerns along the Jordan River Trail.”

Weekly strategy meetings are still being held as of Monday, according to police. The release stated that future operations are expected, though it did not specify the targeted areas.

Police additionally released the names of those arrested, stating most of them were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on drug-related charges, warrants and probation violations.

Over the course of the operation, law enforcement arrested: Ajna Miljkovik

Anderson Trolson

Benjamin Jensen

Benjamin Lee

Bradley Pace

Bret Bryan

Cedric Price

Destiny Romero

Dino Valentino

Disree Nielson

Eduardo Pena

Elan Cabrera Arlazola

Erica Raso

Erick Moreno

Ernesto Roosma

Ever Davea Cabrea

Foxy Flores

Frederick Hidalgo

Geoffrey Burr

Giang Dao

Gustavo Gutierrez

Henry Hall

Ian Robertson

Jaden Tams

Janelle Garcia

Jeff Bingham

Jennifer Orloski

Joby Bounyavoux

Jorge Martinez

Jose Rodriguez Arguijo

Jose Zuniga-Archaga

Joshua Hall

Josua Ariel Estrada-Barahona

Justin Lewis

Justinn Peegrino

Kayla Blakely

Kenneth Kelly

Kenneth Thomas

Lan Nguyen

Lee Wood

Lionel Maesato

Marlom Josoa Hernandez

Matthew Thomas

Pedro Antonio Zuniga-Gomez

Samuel Jensen

Tevita Vanuku

Theresa Campos

Trafton Cowdell

Vincent Vasquez

Zakary Vandecar