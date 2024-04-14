On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Salt Lake business to relocate to Murray after 119 years; building to be torn down

Apr 13, 2024, 7:30 PM

Signs promoting a "closing sale" are posted at UWM Men's Shop in downtown Salt Lake City Monday. Th...

Signs promoting a "closing sale" are posted at UWM Men's Shop in downtown Salt Lake City Monday. The business formerly known as Utah Woolen Mills, is slated to move to Murray before the building is torn down later this year. (Carter Williams, KSL.com)

(Carter Williams, KSL.com)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CCARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A fifth generation family-owned clothing store that has been a Salt Lake City staple for over a century is moving to a new location in the Salt Lake Valley after its downtown store was determined to be too damaged by a 2020 earthquake to be repaired and will be torn down.

After weeks of privately letting customers know about the impending move, UWM Men’s Shop — previously known as Utah Woolen Mills — formally announced this week that it plans to move. Signs promoting a “closing sale” are now posted on the windows of its location at 59 W. South Temple.

UWM plans to open a new store on the corner of 6100 South and State State in Murray, near Fashion Place Mall, that will open on May 6, while its old location will be phased out in the coming weeks. A farewell party is slated for May 2 to celebrate the business, according to B.J. Stringham, the business’s president.

‘A really big move’

“This is a really big move for us,” he said. “We want to close this chapter with high hopes for the future — and we’re excited for the future.”

Property Reserve Inc., which owns the eight-story building, told KSL.com that the property — sandwiched between City Creek Center and Temple Square — will be torn down later this year over its seismic risks.

Father and son Henry and Briant Stringham founded Utah Woolen Mills in 1905, offering woolen goods and men’s clothing from a base in downtown Salt Lake City. The company has remained in the family and within the same block ever since, moving to its current location in the late ’70s as construction of the Crossroads Plaza consumed the original building.

The second location was spared when City Creek Center construction began in the 2000s, as crews built around the store to complete the mall over a decade ago.

Construction was just one challenge along the way. In a public letter about the impending move, the Stringham family pointed to “countless ups and downs” over the past 119 years. The family business weathered two global pandemics, two world wars, the Great Depression and multiple recessions. Stringham said the business has had some of its best sales years ever since 2022.

However, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake that rattled the Salt Lake Valley in 2020 proved to be the biggest obstacle — at least in terms of the company’s time in Salt Lake City. A structural engineering firm surveyed the building and identified “seismic risks” after the earthquake, according to Dale Bills, a spokesman for Property Reserve.

Cost of upgrades, repairs were too much

In a statement to KSL.com, Bills explained that the necessary repairs and seismic upgrades were determined to be “cost prohibitive,” so the company decided to tear down the building. By the point that decision was made, UWM was the property’s last remaining tenant as Deseret Book — the building’s primary tenant — had moved out in 2019.

It appears that it will be the second building to be demolished because of the earthquake. State historians noted that the Sears House, a historic home in Salt Lake City’s Liberty Wells neighborhood, was the only historic building damaged severe enought to be torn down after the quake.

While the Stringham family said they had hoped to keep running their business downtown, negotiations ended with an agreement for the business to vacate by July. Now they’re looking forward to a new home for the first time in more than 45 years.

“I know it sounds trite, but it isn’t you, it is us,” the family wrote in their public letter to Salt Lake City. “We must be true to ourselves and move where we are the captains of our destiny. We are moving to where we own our property and can truly have control over our future, like we did when great, great grandpa and his son got involved in this business.”

Benefits and drawbacks

The new Murray location has some benefits and drawbacks, B.J. Stringham says. It has about the same floor room size as the downtown location, better parking and it’s located to another major Salt Lake Valley shopping center, but it doesn’t have the same amount of storage space.

That’s why UWM Men’s Shop is now holding a series of liquidation sales downtown because it can’t bring everything to the new store. All items are currently listed at 50% off, but the sale will reach as high as 90% off for any remaining items after May 13. Stringham said the company may end up donating items if there’s anything left after the store officially closes.

Demolition of the Salt Lake City building is expected to begin later this year. Bills said the timeline is based on the “timetable of other major downtown construction already underway,” such as the ongoing work to renovate Temple Square across the street.

Stringham said his family hopes to make another century’s worth of memories in Murray as they seek to make the best out of the situation.

“I’m proud of the legacy we have and the legacy we continue to build,” he said. “I think a larger marker of what our legacy is how we handle adversity — and I’m hoping to do that proud, too.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)...

Mark Jones

Police find no bomb after threat issued toward Provo bookstore

Provo police say they found no signs of a bomb following a bomb threat Saturday morning.

3 hours ago

Natalie Cline attends the monthly meeting for the Utah State Board of Education, the first since th...

Lindsay Aerts

Natalie Cline loses reelection bid at Salt Lake County GOP Convention

Natalie Cline has lost in her reelction bid to remain on the Utah State Board of Education.

4 hours ago

Karl Stoss, Future Host Commission for the Olympic Winter Games chair, Colin Hilton, Olympic Legacy...

Lisa Riley Roche

IOC wraps up visit to Utah’s proposed 2034 Olympic venues

A pair of short track speedskating coaches at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns were eagerly waiting Friday for the arrival of the International Olympic Committee delegation in Utah visiting venues for a 2034 Winter Games, so they could catch up with a former teammate from China, who’s now an IOC member.

5 hours ago

In March, Amariah Jacobs was on a hike with her husband along the Oregon coast when she found a rar...

Paulina Aguilar, CNN

Preschool teacher finds rare fossil along Oregon coast

In March, Amariah Jacobs was on a hike with her husband along the Oregon coast when she found a rare fossil of an extinct animal.

9 hours ago

(Courtesy: Ogden Utah Fire Department) The aftermath of the fire...

Carlysle Price

Ogden mobile home fire claims lives of a cat and dog

A one-story mobile home caught fire Friday night near Wall Avenue, where four people and three pets were affected. 

9 hours ago

A man stands near what was discovered to be a well that opened up in a Spanish Fork man's Driveway....

Brianna Chavez

Spanish Fork homeowner finds old well under his driveway

After years of gradual change in one Spanish Fork homeowner's driveway, a well was discovered after part of the concrete caved in.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Salt Lake business to relocate to Murray after 119 years; building to be torn down